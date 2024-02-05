Advertisement

Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll: Jerry Carino's ballot

Jerry Carino, Asbury Park Press
  1. UConn (20-2)

  2. Purdue (21-2)

  3. Kansas (18-4)

  4. North Carolina (18-4)

  5. Houston (19-3)

  6. Marquette (17-5)

  7. Tennessee (16-4)

  8. Arizona (17-5)

  9. Illinois (17-5)

  10. Duke (16-5)

  11. Baylor (16-5)

  12. Iowa State (16-5)

  13. Auburn (18-4)

  14. Wisconsin (16-6)

  15. Creighton (16-6)

  16. Florida Atlantic (18-4)

  17. Dayton (18-3)

  18. BYU (16-5)

  19. Alabama (16-6)

  20. South Carolina (19-3)

  21. Kentucky (15-6)

  22. San Diego State (17-5)

  23. Utah State (19-3)

  24. Boise State (16-6)

  25. TCU (16-6)

UConn's Cam Spencer reacts to a three pointer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Philadelphia. UConn won 66-65. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
UConn's Cam Spencer reacts to a three pointer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Philadelphia. UConn won 66-65. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Also considered: Saint Mary’s (18-6), Indiana State (20-3), Colorado State (17-5).

Dropped out: No. 15 Texas Tech (16-5) after losing to No. 25 TCU and Cincinnati; No. 19 New Mexico (18-4) after losing to Boise State at home; No. 23 Oklahoma (16-6) after losing to UCF.

Entered: South Carolina at No. 20 after winning at No. 5 Tennessee (Gamecocks are 7-2 vs. Quads 1-2 and beat Kentucky by 17 on Jan. 23); San Diego State at No. 22 after beating No. 17 Utah State by 14; Boise State at No. 24 after winning at No. 19 New Mexico (Broncos are 5-4 vs. Quad 1).

Analysis: The big riser is Baylor, which jumps seven spots after edging red-hot Iowa State…the big loser is Kentucky, which plummets 11 spots after a two-loss week and is just 2-4 vs. Quad 1…The Mountain West continues to post strong metrics and achieve parity among its upper half; San Diego State’s run to last year’s NCAA final gives credibility to this league as a powerhouse. So that league has three teams on my ballot. Meanwhile, the Pac-12 has one team. It's a reminder that terms like "Power 5" don't apply to this sport.

By conference: Big 12 (6), SEC (5), Big East (3), Big Ten (3), Mountain West (3), ACC (2), American (1), Atlantic-10 (1), Pac-12 (1).

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at  jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: AP Top 25 poll: Jerry Carino's ballot