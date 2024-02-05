Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll: Jerry Carino's ballot
UConn (20-2)
Purdue (21-2)
Kansas (18-4)
North Carolina (18-4)
Houston (19-3)
Marquette (17-5)
Tennessee (16-4)
Arizona (17-5)
Illinois (17-5)
Duke (16-5)
Baylor (16-5)
Iowa State (16-5)
Auburn (18-4)
Wisconsin (16-6)
Creighton (16-6)
Florida Atlantic (18-4)
Dayton (18-3)
BYU (16-5)
Alabama (16-6)
South Carolina (19-3)
Kentucky (15-6)
San Diego State (17-5)
Utah State (19-3)
Boise State (16-6)
TCU (16-6)
Also considered: Saint Mary’s (18-6), Indiana State (20-3), Colorado State (17-5).
Dropped out: No. 15 Texas Tech (16-5) after losing to No. 25 TCU and Cincinnati; No. 19 New Mexico (18-4) after losing to Boise State at home; No. 23 Oklahoma (16-6) after losing to UCF.
Entered: South Carolina at No. 20 after winning at No. 5 Tennessee (Gamecocks are 7-2 vs. Quads 1-2 and beat Kentucky by 17 on Jan. 23); San Diego State at No. 22 after beating No. 17 Utah State by 14; Boise State at No. 24 after winning at No. 19 New Mexico (Broncos are 5-4 vs. Quad 1).
Analysis: The big riser is Baylor, which jumps seven spots after edging red-hot Iowa State…the big loser is Kentucky, which plummets 11 spots after a two-loss week and is just 2-4 vs. Quad 1…The Mountain West continues to post strong metrics and achieve parity among its upper half; San Diego State’s run to last year’s NCAA final gives credibility to this league as a powerhouse. So that league has three teams on my ballot. Meanwhile, the Pac-12 has one team. It's a reminder that terms like "Power 5" don't apply to this sport.
By conference: Big 12 (6), SEC (5), Big East (3), Big Ten (3), Mountain West (3), ACC (2), American (1), Atlantic-10 (1), Pac-12 (1).
Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.
