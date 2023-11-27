Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll: Jerry Carino's ballot

Let’s start this week’s ballot for the Associated Top 25 men’s basketball poll with a history lesson.

The last time Princeton’s basketball team started out 6-0, it was embarking on an epic 1997-1998 campaign. The Tigers would go 27-2 with wins over Texas, N.C. State, Rutgers and Wake Forest away from home, rise to a ranking of No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25, and advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before getting knocked out by Mateen Cleaves-led Michigan State.

Current Princeton head coach Mitch Henderson was in the backcourt for those Tigers, who over the course of the season shot 50 percent from the field, 39 percent from 3-point range and averaged just 10 turnovers per game.

In the early going so far, this Princeton squad is evoking echoes of ’98. There are some style differences; these Tigers score more, rebound better, don’t shoot quite as efficiently. But like their predecessors, they make very few mistakes, function as a well-oiled unit, excel away from home, and they’re battle-hardened. Four of the starters in 1998 were key contributors on the 1996 squad that shocked UCLA in the Big Dance. This season, all five starters were in the rotation last March as the Tigers advanced to the Sweet 16.

Rutgers' Jamichael Davis puts up a shot in front of Princeton's Matt Allocco during the men's college basketball game played at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Which leads us to the AP Top 25. In 1997, Princeton broke into the poll Dec. 1. A combination of results, performance and the players’ winning pedigrees made that a no-brainer.

It’s time for history to repeat itself.

Voters relying strictly on analytics – always an incomplete picture in November – will see Princeton’s Kenpom ranking of 53 and pass. Or perhaps anti-mid-major bias causes the Tigers to get overlooked, despite all the damage mid-majors have done in March Madness recently.

Any Top 25 poll is an inexact science, but you don’t need a hardwood doctorate to know that Princeton deserves serious consideration. As with the celebrated 1997-98 edition, the results have spoken. It’s time.

Princeton moves up three spots on my ballot compared to last week, from No. 25 to No. 22, after handling Old Dominion on the road (road win No. 4) and Northeastern at home. In last week’s poll, the Tigers received 10 points after appearing on four ballots. That’s going up, for sure.

Princeton men's basketball coach Mitch Henderson reacts to a call during the men's college basketball game between Rutgers and Princeton played at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Dropped out: No. 17 Alabama (5-1) after an 11-point loss to Ohio State; No. 18 Colorado (5-1) after a loss to Florida State; No. 20. Arkansas (4-3) after losses to Memphis and No. 14 North Carolina; No. 21 Michigan State (3-3) after a los to No. 3 Arizona; No. 23 USC (4-2) after a loss to Oklahoma; No. 24 Virginia after a 24-point loss to Wisconsin.

Entered: Colorado State at No. 14 after a 21-point win over No. 8 Creighton; BYU at No. 17 after neutral-court wins over Arizona State and N.C. State; Villanova. at No. 19 after wins over Texas Tech, No. 14 North Carolina and Memphis; San Diego State at No. 21 after neutral-court wins over Saint Mary’s, Washington and Cal; Princeton at No. 22 after four road wins and a neutral win over Rutgers; Oklahoma at No. 23 after neutral-court wins over Iowa and No. 23 USC.

Also considered: Ohio State (5-1), Illinois (5-1), Liberty (6-0).

Analysis: Purdue is the obvious No. 1 after wins over No. 11 Gonzaga, No. 7 Tennessee and No. 4 Marquette, which took out No. 1 Kansas. You can always trust the Boilers in November…The big riser is FAU, which leaps 7 spots after righting the ship with wins over Butler, No. 12 Texas A&M and Virginia Tech (by 34!)…Dropping big but staying on the ballot are Creighton, which falls seven spots after got walloped by Colorado State, and Kentucky (falls eight spots) – which has beaten nobody and escaped Saint Joseph’s at home in overtime.

By conference: Big 12 (6), Big East (4) SEC (4), ACC (3), Mountain West (2), American (1), Big Ten (1), Ivy (1), Pac-12 (1), Sun Belt (1), West Coast (1).

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: AP Top 25 basketball poll