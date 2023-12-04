Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll: Jerry Carino's ballot

Is this the week Princeton basketball finally breaks into the Associated Press Top 25 poll?

The Tigers have been on my ballot and inching upward for three weeks. Now they’re 8-0, with five road wins and a neutral-court triumph. It’s the program’s best start since 1966-67, and that squad made the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.

On Saturday they roared from 11 down in the final four minutes to beat Furman – which won a game in the Big Dance last March – in the closing seconds.

Not sure what it will take to get voters’ attention, but those voting for Duke and leaving Princeton out are asleep at the switch. By the way, Princeton made it deeper into March last season than the Blue Devils, too.

Princeton men's basketball coach Mitch Henderson reacts to a call during the men's college basketball game between Rutgers and Princeton played at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Here is my ballot followed by analysis, as always.

Arizona (7-0) Houston (8-0) Kansas (7-1) UConn (7-1) Baylor (8-0) Purdue (7-1) Marquette (6-2) Gonzaga (6-1) FAU (7-1) Creighton (7-1) North Carolina (7-1) BYU (7-0) Colorado St. (8-0) James Madison (8-0) Illinois (6-1) Texas (6-1) Tennessee (4-3) San Diego State (7-1) Princeton (8-0) Oklahoma (7-0) Kentucky (6-2) Miami (6-1) Wisconsin (6-2) Virginia (7-1) Texas A&M (6-2)

Also considered: Clemson (7-0), Ohio State (7-1), Michigan State (4-3), Northwestern (6-1).

Dropped out: No. 7 Duke (5-3) after losses to Arkansas and Georgia Tech; No. 18 Villanova (6-3) after losses to Saint Joseph’s and Drexel; No. 21 Mississippi State (6-2) after losses to Georgia Tech and Southern; No. 23 Alabama (5-2) after a loss to Clemson.

Entered: San Diego State and Princeton, both of which should have been ranked already, at No. 18 and 19; Wisconsin at No. 23 after beating No. 3 Marquette by 11; Virginia at No. 24 after beating No. 14 Texas A&M by 12.

Analysis: After Purdue handled being No. 1 by spitting the bit at Northwestern, Arizona is the easy choice, and not just because the Wildcats were No. 2. Their signature wins over Duke (road) and Michigan State (neutral) are a cut above Houston’s wins over Xavier (road) and Utah (neutral)…Duke falls from No. 7 to out after losses at Arkansas (Kenpom 45) and Georgia Tech (Kenpom 12). Can’t have those in the same week and stay ranked…By contrast, Tennessee stays in despite three straight losses because they all came to ranked teams (and all three in Kenpom’s top 15) away from home…

We’ve reached the point in the season when if you treat head-to-head as Gospel you’ll never complete a ballot because the results get convoluted. My guideline is the more recent the head-to-head, the more weight it holds, and a recent head-to-head blowout carries the most weight of all.

Aside from Duke, Miami was the biggest loser, dropping 14 spots after getting romped by Kentucky…Illinois is the biggest winner, rising nine spots after an 18-point win at Rutgers.

It’s worth noting that 11 different leagues are represented on my ballot, which is the sign of a balanced and egalitarian sport that stands in stark contrast to college football and its usual suspects.

By conference: Big 12 (6), ACC (3), Big East (3), Big Ten (3), SEC (3), Mountain West (2), American (1), Ivy (1), Pac-12 (1), Sun Belt (1), West Coast (1).

