Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll: Jerry Carino's ballot

Purdue (11-1) Kansas (11-1) Houston (12-0) Tennessee (9-3) Kentucky (9-2) North Carolina (8-3) Illinois (9-2) FAU (10-2) Arizona (9-2) UConn (11-2) Oklahoma (10-1) Marquette (10-3) Duke (8-3) Baylor (10-2) Gonzaga (9-3) Colorado St. (11-1) BYU (11-1) James Madison (12-0) Creighton (9-3) Memphis (10-2) Clemson (10-1) Texas (9-2) Providence (11-2) Wisconsin (9-3) Mississippi (12-0)

Dec 23, 2023; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars guard Corey Floyd Jr. (14) shoots the ball against the Butler Bulldogs during the first half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Dropped out: No. 22 Virginia (9-2) after a 23-point loss to Memphis.

Entered: Providence (11-2) at No. 23 after a 15-point win over sixth-ranked Marquette.

Also considered: Villanova (9-4), Auburn (9-2), Mississippi State (10-2).

Analysis: The biggest step up is an eight-spot leap by Duke after an 8-point win over No. 10 Baylor on a neutral...the biggest fall is seven spots by Creighton after a home loss to Villanova…not a ton of movement because teams understandably don’t schedule aggressively on this week, when exams lead into Christmas break.

By conference: Big 12 (6), Big East (4), ACC (3), Big Ten (3), SEC (3), American (2), Pac-12 (1), Mountain West (1), Sun Belt (1), West Coast (1).

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: AP Top 25 basketball poll: Jerry Carino's ballot