Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll: Jerry Carino's ballot

UConn (17-2) Purdue (17-2) North Carolina (15-3) Houston (16-2) Tennessee (14-4) Kentucky (14-3) Kansas (15-3) Arizona (14-4) Auburn (16-2) Illinois (14-4) Oklahoma (15-3) Duke (13-4) Wisconsin (14-4) Marquette (13-5) Creighton (14-5) Dayton (15-2) Baylor (14-4) Iowa State (14-4) New Mexico (16-3) Utah State (17-2) Texas Tech (15-3) BYU (14-4) Seton Hall (13-6) Princeton (15-1) Colorado State (15-3)

Jan 20, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Al-Amir Dawes (2) reacts during double overtime against the Creighton Bluejays at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Dropped out: No. 10 Memphis (15-4) after losses to South Florida and Tulane; No. 19 TCU (13-5) after losses to Cincinnati and No. 24 Iowa State; No. 22 Ole Miss (15-3) after losses to LSU and No. 13 Auburn; No. 23 Florida Atlantic (14-4), which has not appeared on my ballot in a few weeks.

Entered: New Mexico at No. 19 after double-digit wins over San Diego State and No. 16 Utah State; Seton Hall at No. 23 (same spot on my ballot as last week) after a romp of St. John’s and triple-OT loss to No. 18 Creighton; Princeton at No. 24 after a win at Columbia; Colorado State at No. 25 after wins over Air Force and UNLV.

Also considered: Michigan State (12-7), San Diego State (15-4).

Princeton's Matt Allocco, top, throws a pass during the men's basketball game between Princeton and Rutgers played at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Analysis: There is no doubt that UConn holds onto No. 1 after an impressive week of dismantling Creighton and surviving at Villanova…Purdue fans who carp about being No. 2 – UConn remained at the top of its game without its best player; win at Rutgers for a change and then we’ll talk…this week’s big loser is Memphis, which falls from No. 10 to out after taking two losses to teams outside Kenpom’s Top 100. The Tigers have just one Quad 1 victory…Dayton, which is 6-2 vs. Quads 1-2, climbs five spots after a 2-0 week…Seton Hall is 4-4 vs. Quad 1 and Princeton is 7-1 on the road; both Jersey squads also easily pass the eye test. It’s unusual for an unranked team to break into the poll after a weekend loss, but the Pirates have a chance to fill one of two likely vacancies (Ole Miss will drop out, and TCU probably will; New Mexico likely will move in).

By conference: Big 12 (7), Big East (4), Big Ten (3), Mountain West (3), SEC (3), ACC (2), Atlantic-10 (1), Ivy (1), Pac-12 (1).

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: AP Top 25 basketball poll: Jerry Carino's ballot