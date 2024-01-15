Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll: Jerry Carino's ballot

Seton Hall's Kadary Richmond, center, dunks the ball in front of Marquette's Stevie Mitchell, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Newark, N.J. Seton Hall won 78-75. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Also considered: St. John’s (12-5), Grand Canyon (16-1), Ole Miss (15-1), Alabama (11-5).

Dropped out: No. 17 Colorado State (13-3) after a loss to Boise State; No. 21 Clemson (12-4) after a loss to Virginia Tech; No. 23 Gonzaga (11-5) after a loss to Santa Clara; No. 24 Florida Atlantic, which should have dropped out last week; No. 25 Texas (12-4) after a loss to West Virginia.

Entered: Dayton (6-2 vs. Quads 1-2, 6-2 road/neutral) at No. 18 after a win at Duquesne; TCU at No. 20 after wins over No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 2 Houston; Iowa State at No. 21 after wins over No. 2 Houston and Oklahoma State; Seton Hall (4-2 vs. Quad 1 after wins at Georgetown and Butler) at No. 23; Princeton (7-1 road/neutral, 4-1 vs. Quads 1-2) at No. 25.

Analysis: Purdue cannot remain No. 1 after losing by 16 to Nebraska while UConn, without arguably its best player (injured center Donovan Clingan) continues to win in the Big East. To me, that’s an easy call…North Carolina, winners of six straight and 5-3 against Quad 1, jumps five spots to No. 2…Marquette takes the biggest tumble, falling 13 spots. The Golden Eagles have posted just one quality win over the past five weeks…Seton Hall has earned its way in by winning seven of eight and improving to 4-2 in Quad 1. Tied for first in the Big East, the Pirates have played way better than their predictive metrics for a month now. That’s enough sample size...We made the case for Princeton last week, but in a nutshell: The Tigers are just as good, if not better, than they were during last year's Sweet 16 run.

By conference: Big 12 (7), Big East (4), Big Ten (3), SEC (3), ACC (2), Mountain West (2), American (1), Atlantic 10 (1), Ivy (1), Pac-12 (1).

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

