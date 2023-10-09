Associated Press football state rankings: Portland, Sexton rise; Mason remains at No. 1
The Portland and Sexton football teams have passed each of their tests while establishing themselves among the top teams in Division 4 this fall.
And as the programs prepare to meet with a CAAC White title on the line Friday evening, both continue to rise in the polls.
Portland and Sexton each moved up a spot in this week’s Associated Press state rankings. Portland is up to No. 3 and Sexton is ranked No. 7.
The Raiders and J-Dubbs are among 10 programs from Greater Lansing that are ranked in the top 10 of their divisions this week.
Mason continues to lead the way and is ranked No. 1 in Division 3 for a third consecutive week. The CAAC Red champion Bulldogs received four of five possible first-place votes ahead of their road showdown against Walled Lake Western, which is ranked No. 2 in Division 3. Walled Lake Western received the other first-place vote.
TVC White champion Ithaca received a first-place vote in Division 8 and remains ranked No. 2.
Corunna remained No. 3 in Division 5. Pewamo-Westphalia is ranked No. 7 in Division 7 and Fowler is No. 10 in Division 8.
DeWitt is receiving votes in Division 3.
Carson City-Crystal leads a trio of area 8-player football teams in the rankings and is No. 4 in Division 1. The Eagles are the last remaining unbeaten 8-man team in the area.
Portland St. Patrick is No. 7 in Division 2, while Morrice jumped up to No. 10 this week.
ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL
The Michigan high school football state rankings.
Division 1
School Record Total Points
1. Belleville (5) (7-0) 50
2. Rockford (7-0) 44
3. Southfield A&T (7-0) 35
(tie) Davison (7-0) 35
5. Saline (7-0) 31
6. Lake Orion (7-0) 29
7. Northville (7-0) 19
8. Grandville (6-1) 14
9. Detroit Cass Tech (5-2) 8
10. Utica Eisenhower (6-1) 7
Others receiving votes: Novi 3.
Division 2
School Record Total Points
1. Warren De La Salle (4) (5-2) 49
2. Caledonia (5-2) 40
3. Muskegon (5-2) 39
4. Allen Park (7-0) 33
5. Byron Center (1) (6-1) 27
6. Birmingham Groves (5-2) 24
7. Portage Central (6-1) 20
8. Waterford Mott (6-1) 13
9. Grosse Pointe South (6-1) 11
10. Saginaw Heritage (5-2) 8
Others receiving votes: Detroit U-D Jesuit 6. Birmingham Seaholm 3. Port Huron Northern 2.
Division 3
School Record Total Points
1. Mason (4) (7-0) 49
2. Walled Lake Western (1) (7-0) 46
3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (6-1) 39
4. Gaylord (7-0) 34
5. East Grand Rapids (6-1) 29
6. Zeeland West (6-1) 25
7. Mount Pleasant (6-1) 22
8. Parma Western (6-1) 8
(tie) Fenton (6-1) 8
10. Coopersville (5-2) 7
Others receiving votes: Port Huron 5. Detroit King 2. DeWitt 1.
Division 4
School Record Total Points
1. Whitehall (5) (7-0) 50
2. Grand Rapids South Christian (6-1) 44
3. Portland (7-0) 36
4. Paw Paw (7-0) 32
5. Chelsea (6-1) 26
6. Freeland (6-1) 24
7. Lansing Sexton (7-0) 23
8. Goodrich (6-1) 20
9. Niles (6-1) 8
10. Croswell-Lexington (6-1) 5
Others receiving votes: Adrian 3. Spring Lake 2. Redford Union 1. Big Rapids 1.
Division 5
School Record Total Points
1. Grand Rapids West Catholic (3) (7-0) 48
2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (2) (6-1) 46
3. Corunna (7-0) 39
4. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (6-0) 34
5. Frankenmuth (6-1) 31
6. Gladwin (6-1) 20
7. Flint Hamady (6-0) 18
8. Belding (6-1) 15
9. West Branch Ogemaw Heights (6-1) 13
10. Marine City (6-1) 10
Others receiving votes: Kingsford 1.
Division 6
School Record Total Points
1. Warren Michigan Collegiate (5) (7-0) 50
2. Almont (7-0) 45
3. Negaunee (6-1) 39
4. Constantine (6-1) 36
5. Chesaning (6-1) 29
6. Manistee (6-1) 21
7. Hart (6-1) 17
8. Ecorse (6-0) 10
9. Kingsley (5-2) 9
10. Gladstone (5-2) 7
Others receiving votes: Clawson 6. Clare 5. Detroit Edison 1.
Division 7
School Record Total Points
1. Jackson Lumen Christi (5) (7-0) 50
2. North Muskegon (7-0) 42
3. Napoleon (7-0) 39
4. Millington (7-0) 34
5. Lawton (6-1) 26
6. Clinton (6-1) 24
7. Pewamo-Westphalia (6-1) 16
8. Menominee (6-1) 15
9. Manchester (6-1) 12
(tie) Charlevoix (6-1) 12
Others receiving votes: Schoolcraft 2. Union City 2. Cass City 1.
Division 8
School Record Total Points
1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4) (7-0) 49
2. Ithaca (1) (7-0) 40
3. Hudson (7-0) 34
4. Beal City (7-0) 29
(tie) Ubly (7-0) 29
6. Addison (7-0) 27
7. Iron Mountain (7-0) 16
8. Saugatuck (7-0) 13
9. White Pigeon (7-0) 12
10. Fowler (6-1) 11
Others receiving votes: Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 7. Frankfort 4. Clarkston Everest Catholic 2. Harbor Beach 1. East Jordan 1.
Division 1 (8-player)
School Record Total Points
1. Bridgman (2) (7-0) 47
(tie) Pickford (3) (7-0) 47
3. Brown City (7-0) 38
4. Carson City-Crystal (7-0) 33
5. St. Ignace LaSalle (6-1) 27
6. Indian River-Inland Lakes (6-1) 23
7. Kingston (6-1) 14
8. Gaylord St. Mary (6-1) 10
9. Gobles (5-2) 8
(tie) Mendon (5-2) 8
Others receiving votes: Merrill 5. Newberry 3. Martin 3. Lincoln-Alcona 3. Marcellus 2. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 2. Norway 2.
Division 2 (8-player)
School Record Total Points
1. Adrian Lenawee Christian (4) (7-0) 49
2. Climax-Scotts (7-0) 43
3. Marion (1) (6-0) 35
4. Powers North Central (6-1) 34
5. Posen (6-0) 26
6. Crystal Falls Forest Park (6-1) 22
7. Portland St Patrick (6-1) 17
8. Pittsford (7-0) 16
9. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (6-1) 14
10. Morrice (5-2) 8
Others receiving votes: Au Gres-Sims 7. Akron-Fairgrove 4.
