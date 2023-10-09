Advertisement

Associated Press football state rankings: Portland, Sexton rise; Mason remains at No. 1

Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
·5 min read
Mason's Cason Carswell, center, is stopped by Haslett's Brayden Stellard, left, and Brody Quinn, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Mason.

The Portland and Sexton football teams have passed each of their tests while establishing themselves among the top teams in Division 4 this fall.

And as the programs prepare to meet with a CAAC White title on the line Friday evening, both continue to rise in the polls.

Portland and Sexton each moved up a spot in this week’s Associated Press state rankings. Portland is up to No. 3 and Sexton is ranked No. 7.

The Raiders and J-Dubbs are among 10 programs from Greater Lansing that are ranked in the top 10 of their divisions this week.

Mason continues to lead the way and is ranked No. 1 in Division 3 for a third consecutive week. The CAAC Red champion Bulldogs received four of five possible first-place votes ahead of their road showdown against Walled Lake Western, which is ranked No. 2 in Division 3. Walled Lake Western received the other first-place vote.

TVC White champion Ithaca received a first-place vote in Division 8 and remains ranked No. 2.

Corunna remained No. 3 in Division 5. Pewamo-Westphalia is ranked No. 7 in Division 7 and Fowler is No. 10 in Division 8.

DeWitt is receiving votes in Division 3.

More: Greater Lansing high school football standings

Carson City-Crystal leads a trio of area 8-player football teams in the rankings and is No. 4 in Division 1. The Eagles are the last remaining unbeaten 8-man team in the area.

Portland St. Patrick is No. 7 in Division 2, while Morrice jumped up to No. 10 this week.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on X @brian_calloway.

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

The Michigan high school football state rankings.

Division 1

School   Record  Total      Points

1. Belleville (5)   (7-0)       50

2. Rockford         (7-0)       44

3. Southfield A&T             (7-0)       35

(tie) Davison       (7-0)       35

5. Saline               (7-0)       31

6. Lake Orion      (7-0)       29

7. Northville        (7-0)       19

8. Grandville       (6-1)       14

9. Detroit Cass Tech        (5-2)       8

10. Utica Eisenhower      (6-1)       7

Others receiving votes: Novi 3.

Division 2

School   Record  Total      Points

1. Warren De La Salle (4)               (5-2)       49

2. Caledonia       (5-2)       40

3. Muskegon       (5-2)       39

4. Allen Park       (7-0)       33

5. Byron Center (1)          (6-1)       27

6. Birmingham Groves    (5-2)       24

7. Portage Central            (6-1)       20

8. Waterford Mott           (6-1)       13

9. Grosse Pointe South   (6-1)       11

10. Saginaw Heritage      (5-2)       8

Others receiving votes: Detroit U-D Jesuit 6. Birmingham Seaholm 3. Port Huron Northern 2.

Division 3

School   Record  Total      Points

1. Mason (4)       (7-0)       49

2. Walled Lake Western (1)          (7-0)       46

3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central          (6-1)       39

4. Gaylord           (7-0)       34

5. East Grand Rapids       (6-1)       29

6. Zeeland West               (6-1)       25

7. Mount Pleasant           (6-1)       22

8. Parma Western            (6-1)       8

(tie) Fenton         (6-1)       8

10. Coopersville (5-2)       7

Others receiving votes: Port Huron 5. Detroit King 2. DeWitt 1.

Division 4

School   Record  Total      Points

1. Whitehall (5)  (7-0)       50

2. Grand Rapids South Christian  (6-1)       44

3. Portland          (7-0)       36

4. Paw Paw         (7-0)       32

5. Chelsea           (6-1)       26

6. Freeland          (6-1)       24

7. Lansing Sexton             (7-0)       23

8. Goodrich         (6-1)       20

9. Niles  (6-1)       8

10. Croswell-Lexington   (6-1)       5

Others receiving votes: Adrian 3. Spring Lake 2. Redford Union 1. Big Rapids 1.

Division 5

School   Record  Total      Points

1. Grand Rapids West Catholic (3)             (7-0)       48

2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (2)         (6-1)       46

3. Corunna          (7-0)       39

4. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep        (6-0)       34

5. Frankenmuth  (6-1)       31

6. Gladwin           (6-1)       20

7. Flint Hamady (6-0)       18

8. Belding            (6-1)       15

9. West Branch Ogemaw Heights              (6-1)       13

10. Marine City  (6-1)       10

Others receiving votes: Kingsford 1.

Division 6

School   Record  Total      Points

1. Warren Michigan Collegiate (5)             (7-0)       50

2. Almont            (7-0)       45

3. Negaunee       (6-1)       39

4. Constantine    (6-1)       36

5. Chesaning       (6-1)       29

6. Manistee         (6-1)       21

7. Hart   (6-1)       17

8. Ecorse             (6-0)       10

9. Kingsley           (5-2)       9

10. Gladstone     (5-2)       7

Others receiving votes: Clawson 6. Clare 5. Detroit Edison 1.

Division 7

School   Record  Total      Points

1. Jackson Lumen Christi (5)         (7-0)       50

2. North Muskegon          (7-0)       42

3. Napoleon        (7-0)       39

4. Millington       (7-0)       34

5. Lawton            (6-1)       26

6. Clinton             (6-1)       24

7. Pewamo-Westphalia   (6-1)       16

8. Menominee    (6-1)       15

9. Manchester    (6-1)       12

(tie) Charlevoix  (6-1)       12

Others receiving votes: Schoolcraft 2. Union City 2. Cass City 1.

Division 8

School   Record  Total      Points

1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4)      (7-0)       49

2. Ithaca (1)        (7-0)       40

3. Hudson            (7-0)       34

4. Beal City         (7-0)       29

(tie) Ubly             (7-0)       29

6. Addison           (7-0)       27

7. Iron Mountain              (7-0)       16

8. Saugatuck       (7-0)       13

9. White Pigeon (7-0)       12

10. Fowler           (6-1)       11

Others receiving votes: Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 7. Frankfort 4. Clarkston Everest Catholic 2. Harbor Beach 1. East Jordan 1.

Division 1 (8-player)

School   Record  Total      Points

1. Bridgman (2)  (7-0)       47

(tie) Pickford (3)               (7-0)       47

3. Brown City     (7-0)       38

4. Carson City-Crystal      (7-0)       33

5. St. Ignace LaSalle         (6-1)       27

6. Indian River-Inland Lakes         (6-1)       23

7. Kingston          (6-1)       14

8. Gaylord St. Mary          (6-1)       10

9. Gobles             (5-2)       8

(tie) Mendon      (5-2)       8

Others receiving votes: Merrill 5. Newberry 3. Martin 3. Lincoln-Alcona 3. Marcellus 2. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 2. Norway 2.

Division 2 (8-player)

School   Record  Total      Points

1. Adrian Lenawee Christian (4)  (7-0)       49

2. Climax-Scotts (7-0)       43

3. Marion (1)      (6-0)       35

4. Powers North Central (6-1)       34

5. Posen               (6-0)       26

6. Crystal Falls Forest Park            (6-1)       22

7. Portland St Patrick      (6-1)       17

8. Pittsford          (7-0)       16

9. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (6-1)       14

10. Morrice         (5-2)       8

Others receiving votes: Au Gres-Sims 7. Akron-Fairgrove 4.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Portland, Sexton rise; Mason stays at No. 1 in football state rankings