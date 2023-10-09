Associated Press football state rankings: Portland, Sexton rise; Mason remains at No. 1

The Portland and Sexton football teams have passed each of their tests while establishing themselves among the top teams in Division 4 this fall.

And as the programs prepare to meet with a CAAC White title on the line Friday evening, both continue to rise in the polls.

Portland and Sexton each moved up a spot in this week’s Associated Press state rankings. Portland is up to No. 3 and Sexton is ranked No. 7.

The Raiders and J-Dubbs are among 10 programs from Greater Lansing that are ranked in the top 10 of their divisions this week.

Mason continues to lead the way and is ranked No. 1 in Division 3 for a third consecutive week. The CAAC Red champion Bulldogs received four of five possible first-place votes ahead of their road showdown against Walled Lake Western, which is ranked No. 2 in Division 3. Walled Lake Western received the other first-place vote.

TVC White champion Ithaca received a first-place vote in Division 8 and remains ranked No. 2.

Corunna remained No. 3 in Division 5. Pewamo-Westphalia is ranked No. 7 in Division 7 and Fowler is No. 10 in Division 8.

DeWitt is receiving votes in Division 3.

Carson City-Crystal leads a trio of area 8-player football teams in the rankings and is No. 4 in Division 1. The Eagles are the last remaining unbeaten 8-man team in the area.

Portland St. Patrick is No. 7 in Division 2, while Morrice jumped up to No. 10 this week.

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

The Michigan high school football state rankings.

Division 1

School Record Total Points

1. Belleville (5) (7-0) 50

2. Rockford (7-0) 44

3. Southfield A&T (7-0) 35

(tie) Davison (7-0) 35

5. Saline (7-0) 31

6. Lake Orion (7-0) 29

7. Northville (7-0) 19

8. Grandville (6-1) 14

9. Detroit Cass Tech (5-2) 8

10. Utica Eisenhower (6-1) 7

Others receiving votes: Novi 3.

Division 2

School Record Total Points

1. Warren De La Salle (4) (5-2) 49

2. Caledonia (5-2) 40

3. Muskegon (5-2) 39

4. Allen Park (7-0) 33

5. Byron Center (1) (6-1) 27

6. Birmingham Groves (5-2) 24

7. Portage Central (6-1) 20

8. Waterford Mott (6-1) 13

9. Grosse Pointe South (6-1) 11

10. Saginaw Heritage (5-2) 8

Others receiving votes: Detroit U-D Jesuit 6. Birmingham Seaholm 3. Port Huron Northern 2.

Division 3

School Record Total Points

1. Mason (4) (7-0) 49

2. Walled Lake Western (1) (7-0) 46

3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (6-1) 39

4. Gaylord (7-0) 34

5. East Grand Rapids (6-1) 29

6. Zeeland West (6-1) 25

7. Mount Pleasant (6-1) 22

8. Parma Western (6-1) 8

(tie) Fenton (6-1) 8

10. Coopersville (5-2) 7

Others receiving votes: Port Huron 5. Detroit King 2. DeWitt 1.

Division 4

School Record Total Points

1. Whitehall (5) (7-0) 50

2. Grand Rapids South Christian (6-1) 44

3. Portland (7-0) 36

4. Paw Paw (7-0) 32

5. Chelsea (6-1) 26

6. Freeland (6-1) 24

7. Lansing Sexton (7-0) 23

8. Goodrich (6-1) 20

9. Niles (6-1) 8

10. Croswell-Lexington (6-1) 5

Others receiving votes: Adrian 3. Spring Lake 2. Redford Union 1. Big Rapids 1.

Division 5

School Record Total Points

1. Grand Rapids West Catholic (3) (7-0) 48

2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (2) (6-1) 46

3. Corunna (7-0) 39

4. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (6-0) 34

5. Frankenmuth (6-1) 31

6. Gladwin (6-1) 20

7. Flint Hamady (6-0) 18

8. Belding (6-1) 15

9. West Branch Ogemaw Heights (6-1) 13

10. Marine City (6-1) 10

Others receiving votes: Kingsford 1.

Division 6

School Record Total Points

1. Warren Michigan Collegiate (5) (7-0) 50

2. Almont (7-0) 45

3. Negaunee (6-1) 39

4. Constantine (6-1) 36

5. Chesaning (6-1) 29

6. Manistee (6-1) 21

7. Hart (6-1) 17

8. Ecorse (6-0) 10

9. Kingsley (5-2) 9

10. Gladstone (5-2) 7

Others receiving votes: Clawson 6. Clare 5. Detroit Edison 1.

Division 7

School Record Total Points

1. Jackson Lumen Christi (5) (7-0) 50

2. North Muskegon (7-0) 42

3. Napoleon (7-0) 39

4. Millington (7-0) 34

5. Lawton (6-1) 26

6. Clinton (6-1) 24

7. Pewamo-Westphalia (6-1) 16

8. Menominee (6-1) 15

9. Manchester (6-1) 12

(tie) Charlevoix (6-1) 12

Others receiving votes: Schoolcraft 2. Union City 2. Cass City 1.

Division 8

School Record Total Points

1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4) (7-0) 49

2. Ithaca (1) (7-0) 40

3. Hudson (7-0) 34

4. Beal City (7-0) 29

(tie) Ubly (7-0) 29

6. Addison (7-0) 27

7. Iron Mountain (7-0) 16

8. Saugatuck (7-0) 13

9. White Pigeon (7-0) 12

10. Fowler (6-1) 11

Others receiving votes: Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 7. Frankfort 4. Clarkston Everest Catholic 2. Harbor Beach 1. East Jordan 1.

Division 1 (8-player)

School Record Total Points

1. Bridgman (2) (7-0) 47

(tie) Pickford (3) (7-0) 47

3. Brown City (7-0) 38

4. Carson City-Crystal (7-0) 33

5. St. Ignace LaSalle (6-1) 27

6. Indian River-Inland Lakes (6-1) 23

7. Kingston (6-1) 14

8. Gaylord St. Mary (6-1) 10

9. Gobles (5-2) 8

(tie) Mendon (5-2) 8

Others receiving votes: Merrill 5. Newberry 3. Martin 3. Lincoln-Alcona 3. Marcellus 2. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 2. Norway 2.

Division 2 (8-player)

School Record Total Points

1. Adrian Lenawee Christian (4) (7-0) 49

2. Climax-Scotts (7-0) 43

3. Marion (1) (6-0) 35

4. Powers North Central (6-1) 34

5. Posen (6-0) 26

6. Crystal Falls Forest Park (6-1) 22

7. Portland St Patrick (6-1) 17

8. Pittsford (7-0) 16

9. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (6-1) 14

10. Morrice (5-2) 8

Others receiving votes: Au Gres-Sims 7. Akron-Fairgrove 4.

