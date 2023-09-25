Associated Press football state rankings: Mason moves up to No. 1

The Mason football team has passed a few different big tests during the opening five week of the season.

And one of the biggest came last week when the Bulldogs knocked off Haslett in a key CAAC Red contest.

After prevailing in that matchup while playing a tight game in the fourth quarter for the first time this season, Mason has jumped up to the top spot in the latest Associated Press state rankings.

The Bulldogs are up a spot to No. 1 in Division 3 this week. CAAC Red-leading Mason received three first-place votes while replacing Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central as the top-ranked team in Division 3. Forest Hills Central dropped a tight game to Division 2 state-ranked Byron Center in Week 5.

Mason is one of 11 Greater Lansing teams to appear in the top 10 of their divisions in this week's rankings.

Grand Ledge, which remained unbeaten with a win over Everett on Friday, jumped into the top 10 at No. 10 in Division 1 this week. CAAC White co-leaders Portland and Sexton both remained ranked in the top 10 in Division 4. Portland is No. 6 this week and Sexton is ranked No. 9.

Corunna, which is tied atop the Flint Metro League standings, is No. 4 in Division 5, while Pewamo-Westphalia is tied for No. 8 in Division 7.

In Division 8, TVC White leader Ithaca is No. 2 and Fowler is ranked No. 7. Ithaca received a first-place vote.

In 8-player, Carson City-Crystal, Maple Valley and Portland St. Patrick remained in the top 10. Carson City-Crystal is ranked No. 6 in Division 1, while Maple Valley is No. 8. St. Patrick is ranked No. 8 in Division 2.

Fulton and Morrice are receiving votes in 8-man Division 2. Morrice handed Fulton its first loss of the season last week.

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

The Michigan high school football state rankings.

Division 1

School Record Total Points

1. Belleville (5) (5-0) 50

2. Rockford (5-0) 44

3. Southfield A&T (5-0) 36

4. Davison (5-0) 35

5. Saline (5-0) 30

6. Lake Orion (5-0) 25

7. Northville (5-0) 21

8. West Bloomfield (4-1) 17

9. Grandville (4-1) 7

10. Detroit Cass Tech (3-2) 5

(tie) Grand Ledge (5-0) 5

Division 2

School Record Total Points

1. Caledonia (2) (4-1) 47

2. Warren De La Salle (1) (3-2) 43

3. Byron Center (2) (5-0) 40

4. Muskegon (3-2) 34

5. Allen Park (5-0) 29

6. Birmingham Groves (3-2) 23

7. Portage Northern (5-0) 21

8. Waterford Mott (4-1) 9

9. Portage Central (4-1) 8

10. Saginaw Heritage (3-2) 7

(tie) Detroit U-D Jesuit (3-1) 7

Others receiving votes: Warren Mott 4. Grosse Pointe South 2. Milford 1.

Division 3

School Record Total Points

1. Mason (3) (5-0) 48

2. Walled Lake Western (1) (5-0) 42

3. Zeeland West (5-0) 38

4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (1) (4-1) 36

5. East Grand Rapids (5-0) 32

6. Parma Western (5-0) 23

7. Gaylord (5-0) 18

8. Auburn Hills Avondale (5-0) 13

(tie) Mount Pleasant (4-1) 13

10. Linden (4-1) 7

Others receiving votes: Lowell 3. Detroit King 1. Stevensville Lakeshore 1.

Division 4

School Record Total Points

1. Goodrich (3) (5-0) 48

2. Whitehall (2) (5-0) 47

3. Freeland (5-0) 40

4. Croswell-Lexington (5-0) 29

5. Grand Rapids South Christian (4-1) 28

6. Portland (5-0) 27

7. Paw Paw (5-0) 19

8. Chelsea (4-1) 17

9. Lansing Sexton (5-0) 14

10. Spring Lake (4-1) 4

Others receiving votes: Hamilton 1. Adrian 1.

Division 5

School Record Total Points

1. Grand Rapids West Catholic (3) (5-0) 48

2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (2) (4-1) 44

3. Gladwin (5-0) 39

4. Corunna (5-0) 33

5. Frankenmuth (4-1) 27

6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (5-0) 26

7. Flint Hamady (4-0) 22

8. Belding (4-1) 14

9. Howard City Tri-County (5-0) 8

10. Kingsford (4-1) 5

Others receiving votes: Marine City 3. Detroit Denby 3. Flat Rock 3.

Division 6

School Record Total Points

1. Warren Michigan Collegiate (5) (5-0) 50

2. Almont (5-0) 45

3. Negaunee (4-1) 34

4. Gladstone (4-1) 33

5. Constantine (4-1) 28

6. Chesaning (4-1) 27

7. Kingsley (4-1) 24

8. Manistee (4-1) 10

9. Ecorse (4-0) 9

10. Hart (4-1) 6

Others receiving votes: Michigan Center 3. Kent City 2. Clare 2. Detroit Edison 2.

Division 7

School Record Total Points

1. Jackson Lumen Christi (5) (5-0) 50

2. North Muskegon (5-0) 42

3. Menominee (5-0) 37

3. Millington (5-0) 37

5. Napoleon (5-0) 33

6. Lawton (4-1) 15

7. Montrose (4-1) 14

8. Clinton (4-1) 13

(tie) Pewamo-Westphalia (4-1) 13

10. Schoolcraft (4-1) 9

Others receiving votes: Manchester 4. Grass Lake 3. Charlevoix 3. Sandusky 2.

Division 8

School Record Total Points

1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4) (5-0) 49

2. Ithaca (1) (5-0) 38

3. Ubly (5-0) 32

4. Addison (5-0) 26

5. Hudson (5-0) 25

6. Beal City (5-0) 24

7. Fowler (5-0) 23

8. Iron Mountain (5-0) 15

9. White Pigeon (5-0) 13

10. Frankfort (5-0) 11

Others receiving votes: 11, Saugatuck 10. 12, Clarkston Everest Catholic 5. 13, Harbor Beach 3. 14, East Jordan 1.

Division 1 (8-player)

School Record Total Points

1. Bridgman (3) (5-0) 48

2. Pickford (2) (5-0) 43

3. St. Ignace LaSalle (5-0) 38

4. Mendon (5-0) 35

5. Brown City (5-0) 26

6. Carson City-Crystal (5-0) 25

7. Gobles (4-1) 13

8. Vermontville Maple Valley (5-0) 12

9. Indian River-Inland Lakes (4-1) 10

10. Mayville (5-0) 6

(tie) Norway (4-1) 6

Others receiving votes: Gaylord St. Mary 5. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 4. Martin 2. Merrill 2.

Division 2 (8-player)

School Record Total Points

1. Adrian Lenawee Christian (4) (5-0) 48

2. Climax-Scotts (5-0) 383.Marion(1) (4-0) 37

3. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (5-0) 37

5. Powers North Central (4-1) 30

6. Au Gres-Sims (5-0) 25

7. Posen (5-0) 19

8. Portland St Patrick (4-1) 16

9. Crystal Falls Forest Park (4-1) 8

10. Pittsford (5-0) 5

Others receiving votes: Lake Linden-Hubbell 4. Fulton-Middleton 3. Deckerville 3. Morrice 2.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Football state rankings: Mason moves to No. 1 in Division 3