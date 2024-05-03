Associate Coach Todd Reirden ‘relieved of his duties immediately,’ Pittsburgh Penguins announce

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Friday that the team has parted ways with Associate Coach Todd Reirden.

“We are grateful to Todd for his dedication and commitment to the Penguins over two separate stints with the organization,” said Penguins General Manager Kyle Dubas. “Mike Sullivan and I have spent time over the past two weeks evaluating the coaching staff, and although these decisions are never easy, we agree that this change was in the best interest of the team moving forward.”

Reirden has been relieved of his duties immediately, the team said.

Reirden signed a two-year contract extension with the Penguins in August 2022. He joined the team in 2020.

