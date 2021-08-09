Associa Cares Funds Available for California Wildfire Relief

Dallas, TX, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Cares, the community management industry’s leading charitable organization, has earmarked funds to assist homeowners affected by the California Dixie Wildfire. Associa Cares is the charitable affiliate of Associa, the industry’s largest community management company.

The Dixie Fire is the second-largest single wildfire in California state history. The fire has been burning for more than 25 days, has ravaged more than 489,000 acres, destroyed 500 structures, and caused thousands of residents to evacuate. Associa Cares funds are available to assist residents that have lost their home and/or have been displaced and forced to evacuate.

“During this time of tragedy, Associa Cares would like to extend our support to the residents affected by the Dixie Fire,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “Our goal is to provide financial assistance to those facing the devastation of losing their homes and their surrounding communities.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org/.



Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



