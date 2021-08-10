Assistant principal at Kennedy Middle School dies unexpectedly

Aug. 9—Jeff Harting, an assistant principal at Kennedy Middle School, died unexpectedly Sunday.

"Mr. Harting was and he will always remain an important member of our school family and we are grateful for the culture of excellence, kindness, respect, and inclusivity, which he helped to cultivate and grow at Kennedy Middle," reads a statement from Kennedy Middle School.

Harting will be remembered as a passionate educator and administrator who placed the needs of others ahead of his own, the Aiken County Public School District said in a statement.

"We send all of our thoughts and prayers to Mr. Harting's wife and their three children, his family and friends, and the Kennedy Middle School community of faculty, students, and staff," the district said.

Counselors were available Monday at Millbrook Baptist Church with Kennedy Middle staff. The district plans to provide support services to Kennedy Middle employees, students, and families.

Last week, former Belvedere Elementary School student Shay Dinkins was killed in a shooting incident in Greenwood County.

Counselors were also available Monday at Belvedere Elementary.