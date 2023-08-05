Assistant DB coach DeAngelo Hall earning early praise

The transition from player to coach can be a jarring one for some in the NFL, but not for DeAngelo Hall.

Hall, a cornerback of 14 pro seasons, is currently in the middle of his first summer as the assistant defensive backs coach for the Carolina Panthers. And the 39-year-old is seemingly taking right to his new role.

“DeAngelo is such a good coach,” head coach Frank Reich said after Saturday’s practice. “I am truly amazed. A lot of times, former players—takes a couple years to get some of that former player out of you and become a coach and be able to see, be able understand that our days are over, this is their day and we don’t have to talk about our day. All we’re focused on is their day. He gets that.

“He’s helpin’ the guys, he’s makin’ an impact. I think he’s bringin’ out the best in that group. He’s got the right mindset. I think he’s adding a lot to the equation.”

A former first-round pick, Hall ended his long NFL career as a three-time Pro Bowler—something cornerback Keith Taylor Jr. and the rest of the defense doesn’t take lightly.

“It’s been big, man,” Taylor Jr. said of having Hall on staff. “[Pro Bowl] corner. He had 40 picks in the league, so there’s a lot of respect for him. Any time he has a word to say in the room, the whole room goes silent. Everybody takes his coaching points. Everybody respects him.”

As a player, Hall was known to have quite a few words to say. But now, those words may have even more meaning.

