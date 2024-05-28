Assistant coaches confirmed for next season

Onur Cinel and Vitor Matos to take roles

The second assistant coaching position at FC Red Bull Salzburg next season has been confirmed.

Onur Cinel, who last season was coach at FC Liefering as well as for our Red Bulls in the final six matches of the ADMIRAL Bundesliga, is to take the role of an assistant along with Vitor Matos, who joins from Liverpool like our new coach, Pep Lijnders.

The pair will succeed last season's duo of Alexander Hauser and Florens Koch. This pair may be lending their expertise to the Red Bull Football Academy in the future, with discussions on this option ongoing.

Cinel returns after EURO

Onur Cinel is to first head to EURO 2024, where he will act as assistant coach to the Austrian national team. He will then join us for our pre-season but continue his role with the national team.

Views

I am pleased that we have been able to gain two extremely skilled assistant coaches in Onur Cinel and Vitor Matos. I am certain that they will fit into our new coaching team perfectly and support Pep as well as possible.

I felt at home with FC Red Bull Salzburg and all the staff here from the very first day. I am therefore looking forward a lot to the time to come and the chance to work with the new coaching team.