Assistant coach Wes McGriff leaving Auburn football for Texas A&M | Reports

Auburn football is reportedly losing an assistant coach to Texas A&M.

Former cornerbacks coach Wes McGriff is leaving the Plains in favor of joining first-year coach Mike Elko at Texas A&M, according to multiple reports Sunday. McGriff, who has had three different stints with the Tigers, leaves Auburn after getting hired by coach Hugh Freeze in December 2022.

Billy Liucci of TexAgs reported the news of McGriff joining the Aggies, and it was later confirmed by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

McGriff joined Freeze's inaugural staff as the team's cornerbacks coach, but Freeze said McGriff moved into a different role in October for reasons that weren't completely clear: "He was just in my office working with me on the accountability team of making sure our kids are accountable," Freeze said Oct. 23. "He's dealing with a personal issue, and I think he'll get through it just fine."

Asked for his new title, Freeze called McGriff the "chief of accountability and in-house recruiting."

"It's been remarkable to see him (and) the conversations he's having with these kids," Freeze said in October. "He's got a gift to talk straight to them. And they listen to him about accountability and doing things the right way. I've been really impressed with it, and he's helped me immensely."

Before returning to Auburn, McGriff was coaching at Louisville in 2022. He's also made stops in his career at SEC programs Florida, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Wes McGriff leaving Auburn football, joining Texas A&M as assistant