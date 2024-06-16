Assistant coach Jason Love leaving Sixers to join Doc Rivers, Bucks

The Philadelphia 76ers lost a piece of their coaching staff early in this 2024 offseason with free agency set to begin in just roughly two weeks.

Coach Nick Nurse put together a solid coaching staff in his first season in Philadelphia and it helped them navigate through a tough season filled with injuries and adversity. Despite superstar big man Joel Embiid missing 43 games, the Sixers still finished 47-35 and were able to earn a playoff spot as the No. 7 seed in the East.

Jason Love, a player development coach for Nurse, was a key part of that success. After five overall seasons with the Sixers, Love will now head to Milwaukee to join Doc Rivers and the Bucks.

Per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto:

In other 76ers news, assistant coach Jason Love is headed to the Milwaukee Bucks to reunite with coach Doc Rivers, league sources told HoopsHype.

Love is a Philadelphia native and played internationally from 2011-through-2018. He played his collegiate ball at Xavier and will now take his coaching chops to Milwaukee and help Rivers get the Bucks back on track.

