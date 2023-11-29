Assistant Chad Bumphis to remain on staff for Mississippi State football coach Jeff Lebby

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis is staying put, marking the first news regarding coach Jeff Lebby's staff.

"Thank you to (Lebby) for keeping me home," Bumphis wrote in a social media post Tuesday announcing he was staying put. "Score fast and score often. Receivers... you want the rock, come get it!"

Bumphis joined Mississippi State's staff last season under coach Zach Arnett. Following Arnett's firing on Nov. 13, questions surrounded who would remain on staff under a new coach.

Bumphis, a former MSU receiver and Tupelo native, seemed like the top option to stay. MSU's recruiting class currently ranks last among 16 SEC schools, but four-star receiver JJ Harrell is the second-highest rated player in the group. The recruitment of Starkville native and fellow four-star receiver Braylon Burnside remains open.

In three of four seasons played (2009-2012), Bumphis was MSU's leading receiver. He owns the school record for receiving touchdowns (24), ranks second in career receiving yards (2,270) and second in receptions (159).

Prior to MSU, he coached receivers at Utah for two seasons. His other previous stops include Iowa Wesleyan, Buffalo and Austin Peay.

Last season, Bumphis had a salary of $425,000, according to documents obtained by the Clarion Ledger.

