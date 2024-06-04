Assistant boss Venus leaves Birmingham

Former interim boss Mark Venus has left Birmingham City following last month's resignation of manager Tony Mowbray.

Venus took charge of the team for six games after Mowbray stepped away from his role in February for medical reasons.

Blues managed only one point from those six matches - a 1-1 draw with Hull City on 5 March.

Venus, 57, stayed on as assistant manager under Gary Rowett when a further change was made later that month.

Blues were eventually relegated from the Championship, finishing 22nd in the table, one point below Plymouth Argyle.

Next season they will play in the third tier of English football for the first time since 1995.

Former defender Venus previously worked alongside Mowbray at several clubs including West Bromwich Albion, Celtic, Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Sunderland.