New assistant Alex Tanguay crosses bridge from Avalanche to Detroit Red Wings

The Telegraph

Player ratings: Penalty heartbreak at Wembley - so who did and did not step up to the mark? Sam Wallace: Bukayo Saka is a teenager who had never taken a penalty - so why was he asked to do it now? Reaction: 'If you are Sterling or Grealish, you cannot have a young kid go ahead of you' Football was almost home. With 23 minutes to go in normal time, it was almost home. In extra-time as Raheem Sterling appeared set to wriggle through on goal only to be halted by the wall that is Giorgio Chiellini,