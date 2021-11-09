Assist of the Night: Lonzo Ball
Here's what you need to know as the Chicago Bulls take on the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.
The Philadelphia 76ers discuss starting Paul Reed on DeMar DeRozan in a win over the Chicago Bulls.
The Steelers narrowly escaped with a win against the Bears on MNF, which was the least of Monday’s sports drama. Between the Ben Simmons debacle and Joel Embiid becoming the fourth 76ers player to enter COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Philly is riding the struggle bus while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Howard Stern join forces in taking Aaron Rodgers to task for his behavior relating to the COVID-19 vaccine. Plus, the Bucks are the first NBA team to visit the White House since 2016 as Giannis Antetokounmpo and his teammates celebrate their Championship with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Led by Stephen Currys 50 points (9-19 3pt FG), seven rebounds and ten assists, the Warriors defeated the Hawks, 127-113. Trae Young tallied 28 points and nine assists for the Hawks in the losing effort. The Warriors improve to 9-1 on the season, while the Hawks fall to 4-7.
Who has thrived and who has not for the Los Angeles Lakers through the first 10 games of 2021-22?
Social media users are posing at dangerous locations in Beverly Hills -- all for photo opps.
In preparation for his new Netflix docu-drama, A Cop Movie, director Alonso Ruizpalacios went on patrol in Mexico City with the police. There were scary moments. “We never saw a shooting up close,” he says. “But all the time we were waiting for that to happen. We saw lots of police doing raids and catching street traffickers.”
To understand how extreme Biden is on immigration, you need to understand one policy: Title 42.
There are cheap shots, and there's this.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry's personal shooting coach and passing man, Bruce Fraser, offered some pregame thoughts that worked wonders to get the reigning scoring champion right back in rhythm. ''We kind of talked about certain preparations into my shot, just certain mechanics that he called it even having a little bit more conviction about when it's time to shoot,'' Curry said. Curry scored an NBA season-high 50 points with nine 3-pointers, 10 assists and seven rebounds, almost single-handedly leading the Golden State Warriors past the Atlanta Hawks 127-113 on Monday night.
A strange moment at the end of the first half between the Warriors and Hawks.
Is there a deal to be had between the two teams for the Australian point forward?
There were lots of strong takes on Twitter after the Ben Simmons-Celtics trade rumor surfaced Monday, and one of the most passionate opinions came from former C's center and NBC Sports Boston analyst Kendrick Perkins.
Steph Curry went off for 50 points in the Warriors' win over the Hawks, and his NBA peers loved it.
Anthony Davis plays through an illness and Carmelo Anthony also proves clutch in a 126-123 victory over the Charlotte Hornets in overtime Monday.
Mayfield wished OBJ well personally but also made it clear he was happy with the Browns team now sans Beckham
DENVER (AP) Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists before the NBA MVP was ejected for violently slamming his shoulder into Markieff Morris, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 113-96 on Monday night. The Heat said Morris has an apparent neck injury. Jokic said he saw a replay of the altercation and recoiled when he saw how hard Morris' head hit the floor.
We wish him nothing but the best, but he sure will be missed!
Here are some player grades from the Golden State Warrior's 120-107 win over the Houston Rockets.
The Warriors just might be the best team in the NBA.