Assist of the Night: LaMelo Ball

The Ravens have stayed quiet regarding the offers that previously have been made to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson has not been quiet, directly or indirectly leaking bits and pieces of the negotiations to the media. On Friday’s First Take on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith said that Jackson’s camp reached out with some specific information. First, [more]
USC QB Caleb Williams could be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he recently revealed the team he'd like to play for.
Hall of Famer Kurt Warner broke down film from Super Bowl LVII and couldn’t figure out how the Chiefs quarterback completed one pass in particular.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur and his coaching staff will not attend the NFL Scouting Combine next week in Indianapolis. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, “LaFleur felt his time was better spent working with the staff on scheme projects. Because everything from the combine is recorded, they can view it afterward.” Packers General Manager Brian [more]
San Diego Padres star Manny Machado's first at-bat of MLB spring training began with a historic automatic strike.
Jeff Bezos has hired an investment firm to examine the possibility of buying the Washington Commanders. Would he rename the team if he bought it?
Mikal Bridges probably never imagined being traded for Kevin Durant as he was growing up. But he understands it. And he's now even laughing about it.
Ahead of his return at UFC 285, Jon Jones has named his top five fighters of all time. Thoughts on his list?
Another elevated event on the PGA Tour, another loaded field.
What do experts think of the blockbuster trade between the Bruins and Capitals? Here's a roundup of trade grades.
NFL Media draft expert Daniel Jeremiah breaks down what the Bears can expect in three trade scenarios for the No. 1 pick.
Bruce Arians isn’t one to mince words or pull punches. The former Tampa Bay head coach who gave up the job 17 days after quarterback Tom Brady ended a 40-day retirement, and who continued to work for the team in 2022, has a theory on why the team struggled last season. Recently appearing on The [more]
Stephen A. Smith ripped Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on First Take and it was beautiful.
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross plans on rolling out the regular starters for the spring training opener vs. Giants on Saturday.
The Lakers have 22 games remaining after a big win over Golden State on Thursday, and the left-for-dead team suddenly looks like a playoff contender.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he doubts point guard D'Angelo Russell will be able to play Sunday against the Mavericks because of a sprained right ankle.
The Cowboys have announced their full coaching staff for the 2023 season. It features several significant changes from last season, including the previously reported move of Brian Schottenheimer from a consultant role to offensive coordinator. Head coach Mike McCarthy will be calling the team’s offensive plays, however. The Cowboys have also moved Jeff Blasko to [more]
Four quarterbacks go in the top seven of Charles McDonald's latest mock draft, the last before the combine delivers us a ton of new information.
Last April, Bruce Arians executed what was supposed to have been a smooth handoff of the head-coaching baton to Todd Bowles. The baton ended up bouncing around on the track. In the aftermath of a sub-.500 season that wouldn’t have resulted in a playoff berth if the Buccaneers weren’t assigned to the worst division in [more]
With mountains of cash and the No. 1 pick, the Bears have to win the offseason. Here's eight moves Ryan Poles should make to ensure they come out on top.