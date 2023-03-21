Assist of the Night: Gordon Hayward

Cam Newton announced that he will throw at Auburn’s pro day on Tuesday. The former Panthers QB is trying to make an NFL comeback after not playing last season.
Antoine Davis has ended his pursuit of “Pistol” Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record. While it looked like Davis' college career was over when the College Basketball Invitational did not extend an invitation to the Titans, he held out hope until Monday that he would get another chance to play, possibly in an inaugural College Hoops Postseason 8. The CBI, which started Saturday, posted pictures on its Twitter account of Maravich and Davis shortly after Detroit Mercy lost at Youngstown State and had talks with the school about a potential invitation.
Red Sox outfielders Masataka Yoshida and Alex Verdugo came through in the clutch during Monday's World Baseball Classic semifinals showdown between Japan and Mexico.
Utah State cheerleader later wrote that she was ‘going out with a bang’
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to recap the latest news around NFL free agency, including OT Laremy Tunsil signing a historical extension with the Houston Texans, the Carolina Panthers building around a rookie, Cincinnati Bengals signing OT Orlando Brown Jr, the latest with Lamar Jackson and more before diving into some biggest winners and losers of 2023 NFL free agency.
A brutal beat capped the action for the first week of the NCAA tournament.
There's only week left to qualify for the Masters off the top-50 in the world. LIV golfers aren't getting points so here's the list eligible at Augusta.
Here's the latest Eagles mock draft roundup and the first since NFL free agency began last week. By Dave Zangaro
Golden Bears head coach Ian Herbers feared for his team's safety "every time" they went on the ice.
Domantas Sabonis is putting up Wilt Chamberlain-like numbers for the Kings this season.
Sergio Garcia responded to barbs thrown by Fred Couples while also adding that he plans on enjoying the Masters Champions Dinner.
After his best finish in over a year and a half, Webb Simpson has parted ways with his longtime caddie, Paul Tesori.
The 49ers have lost five defensive linemen in the first week of NFL free agency as Jordan Willis lands a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.
The 49ers might have found their Daniel Brunskill replacement.
The C.J. Gardner-Johnson news was a bummer for Eagles fans, but his agency took things to a whole new level on Sunday evening. By Adam Hermann
Jeff Gordon is upset over fines to Hendrick Motorsports, Denny Hamlin backtracks on his fine, Kyle Busch talks etiquette, and Rusty Wallace gets hit.
Here is how much in earnings each player who made the cut took home from the 2023 Valspar Championship.
Carlos Alcaraz returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday after his Indian Wells triumph, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in 18 years.ATP top 20 1.
Until there is a new development, there’s no real reason to say anything. It nevertheless remains surprising that the Packers and Jets have yet to find a way to bridge the gap in their respective positions regarding a trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise. As previously mentioned, it’s a deadline-driven [more]
The most hyped spring football season in Colorado Buffaloes history got underway Sunday under new coach Deion Sanders.