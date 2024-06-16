Assist machine McKennie

USA international Weston McKennie enjoyed a strong showing for Juventus this season, being one of the most-used players in the squad while churning out assists on the regular. With 2950 minutes spent on the pitch, he was the sixth-most used player on the team, yet topped the charts in terms of assists, reaching double figures with 10 decisive passes for teammates to score off across the campaign.

All 10 McKennie assists

Weston's 10 assists were divided as follows: seven in the league and three in the Coppa Italia. His first came on 16 September against Lazio for Vlahovic's second goal, while his last came again against Lazio, again for Vlahovic to finish off, but this time in the Coppa Italia first leg semi-final.

In between those decisive passes against Lazio, Weston provided two assists in a single match on three separate occasions: against Frosinone in the league, against the Giallazzurri in the Coppa Italia and against Atalanta in Serie A, providing key passes for DV9, Milik, Yildiz and Cambiaso to finish off. He contributed five assists in total against Frosinone, whipping in the cross for Vlahovic to head home the winner on 23 December, with another headed assist tucked home by our Serbian frontman against Lecce.

Across the entire season, Weston provided six assists for Vlahovic, five in the league and one in the Cup, a joint-record this season in Serie A.