Assessing the Vikings’ 2022 compensatory draft pick potential

Jack White, Vikings Wire
·1 min read

In recent years, the Vikings have had a lot of compensatory picks to work with in the NFL draft.

Last draft, the team received three draft compensatory picks. This year the team will have two for the upcoming NFL draft. Both those times, Minnesota garnered those picks due to mass departures in free agency the year prior.

So what does the Vikings’ compensatory pick situation look like for 2022?

On March 12, Over the Cap tabbed Minnesota’s compensatory draft pick potential as “moderate.” Here’s what the outlet said about the Vikings:

“The Vikings’ quantity of pending UFAs is low at 11, but they do have some quality to work with here. That starts with Anthony Harris, who will not be tagged again, and fellow defenders in Eric Wilson and Jaleel Johnson. The question will be whether Minnesota has to hold off on signing CFAs of their own to avoid canceling any of these possible departures.”

So Minnesota may not be looking at the same compensatory pick bounty that it has had in previous years. We’ve seen that already in free agency since Over the Cap has published that article.

Over the Cap currently has projected the Vikings to receive no compensatory picks. So far, Minnesota has only lost one compensatory free agent (Anthony Harris) and the team has gained three (Patrick Peterson, Dalvin Tomlinson and Nick Vigil).

However, there is still some potential for Minnesota, due to free agents like Wilson and others still being unsigned. I think Harris signing for only $5 million hurts the Vikings from a compensatory pick standpoint, but there is still time left for the team to accumulate picks for 2022.

