Assessing University of Cincinnati football after 3 losses following 2 early wins

The University of Cincinnati football team is home from the mountains near BYU with seven games left in their 2023 climb. Thus far, it's been a season of peaks and valleys.

After a 2-0 start, with some in town clamoring for the Bearcats to be ranked in the Top 25, UC has twice flirted with victory only to deal with the harsh pain of defeat. Factor in a decent defensive, but poor offensive effort against unbeaten Oklahoma and Coach Scott Satterfield's squad sits at 2-3 instead of a much more appealing 4-1.

To be fair, many of us had them projected at 2-3 at this point. With the defection of Luke Fickell to Wisconsin, along with other transfer portal moves and NFL Draft declarations, UC lost 32 players from 2022 and replaced them with 33 new scholarship players.

The peaks

EKU: An opening victory against Eastern Kentucky was expected, but not necessarily with 66 points on the scoreboard. Emory Jones was 19-for-23 passing for 345 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 26 yards and two scores. He was named the Big 12's Offensive Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week.

PITT: UC got 153 yards from Corey Kiner and a touchdown and raced to a 27-7 lead going into the fourth quarter. Pitt scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth to make it interesting, but it seemed like a decent road win against an ACC opponent.

The valleys

The stage was set for UC to be 3-0 out of the gate. They hadn't lost a Victory Bell game against Miami University since 2005. Chuck Martin's RedHawks decided it wasn't going to be a formality. UC led in the fourth 24-21, then allowed Miami to tie and force overtime when a game-winning field goal was missed. The RedHawks needed two plays to score in overtime. UC came up empty and lost 31-24.

MIAMI NUMBERS: UC had 30 first downs to Miami's 16, outrushed them 273-121, outpassed them 265-237 and led in total offense 538-358. The Bearcats ran 91 plays to Miami's 49, had the ball 36:18 to their 23:42, but still lost.

OKLAHOMA: While not necessarily a poor performance as the Bearcats held the Sooners to a season-low 20 points, UC again couldn't score a touchdown. They did outrush the Sooners 141-103 and ran 79 plays to their 72.

BYU: Another curious kick to the ego as nearly every post-game number would lead you to believe the Bearcats won. They had 26 first downs to BYU's 17, outrushed them 242-70, outpassed them 256-225 and led in total offense 498-295. UC ran 84 plays to 53 for the Cougars and had the ball more than 10 minutes longer than BYU.

Jones suffered a pick-six in the first quarter to squash a Bearcat drive. Later Braden Smith fumbled a punt that gave the Cougars field position on the UC 15-yard line after the Bearcats had cut the lead to 28-20 going to the fourth quarter. Still, Jones was 23-for-37 for three touchdowns compared to 13-for-24 for two scores by Kedon Slovis. Yet, it was BYU going to 4-1 where UC realistically could have been.

Other UC coaches have had rough starts

Going back 30 years when UC was not even in a league, Tim Murphy had the best of his five seasons with an 8-3 record in 1993. It didn't get him to a bowl, but it got him the Harvard job that he holds to this day. Rick Minter came in 1994 after being a Notre Dame defensive coordinator and was 2-8-1 following up Murphy's 8-3. He would have five winning seasons in his 10 years at the helm.

Mark Dantonio got UC on the map with an impressive win in 2006 over undefeated and then-No. 7 Rutgers. His career record at UC was just 18-17 but that night catapulted him to Michigan State. In Dantonio's second year after going 7-5 in 2004, he was 4-7 in his first Big East campaign with just two conference wins.

After 33 wins in three years by Brian Kelly, UC raided Central Michigan again for Butch Jones. Jones would fare well enough to get the Tennessee job after three seasons but was just 4-8 in year one.

Many know the 48-15 five-year run of Luke Fickell, but after taking over the 4-8 team that Tommy Tuberville left in 2016, Fickell struggled in 2017 at 4-8. That includes the improbable win at Miami University where UC was down 17-6 late and scored 14 points to escape Oxford with the victory. They also had a 17-16 win over Tulane on a missed field goal and a 22-21 win over Connecticut on a missed extra point.

Odd numbers

Despite the 2-3 start leads NCAA Division I football in first downs with 127. They are fifth in average time of possession averaging 34 minutes per game. Rushing offense is 10th at 220.2 per game and total offense is No. 14 at 490 yards per game.

Simple math

There are 3.5 million reasons to be patient, as in Scott Satterfield's scheduled compensation for 2023 per his contract The Enquirer acquired through the Freedom of Information Act. The base salary is $250,000 plus annualized supplemental income at $3.25 million (which gets bumped $100,000 Jan. 1, 2024). Should UC reach a bowl game it's a $75,000 bonus. UC also paid his $3.5 million buyout at Louisville. Total staff compensation is $7.25 million and Satterfield brought on extensive recruiting personnel who perpetually scour the transfer portal along with the high school recruiting scene. Numerous players from the 33 new scholarships came from Power Five programs. Should Satterfield leave of his own accord, his buyout prior to Dec. 31, 2024 is $8 million.

Most new college staffs need to be judged on more than one season, let alone five games.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats have started Big 12 play, can they end skid?