Assessing the top USFL players and their potential fit on the Cowboys

As the USFL season draws to a close, NFL teams like the Cowboys will have a keen eye on a few of their standout players. Just one season ago, Dallas signed KaVontae Turpin fresh off his USFL MVP season to join the team in Oxnard. All Turpin did from there was lock down a roster spot as a punt and kick returner en route to his first Pro Bowl.

Turpin proved the NFL isn’t too big for USFL players, and smart teams can find elite talent in places other than the draft and traditional NFL free agency.

With USFL players free to sign with NFL teams following the conclusion of their league year on July 3, the Cowboys would be wise the kick the tires on a few standout players from the most recent season.

RJ Young recently highlighted a trio of players who were in line for awards in 2023, so today we look at these players and assess their fit on the Cowboys.

Mark Thompson, RB

Thompson, RB for the Houston Gamblers, broke records this season by putting up 14 touchdowns playing just eight of 10 games this season. He was second in rushing yards and proved to be a traditional three-down back capable of breaking off long run and converting short yardage situations.

MARK THOMPSON CAN'T BE STOPPED 😤 The @USFLGamblers get on the board first 👏 pic.twitter.com/0OJApZ4BpB — USFL (@USFL) May 6, 2023

As predicted by Young, Thompson did indeed win the USFL offensive player of the year award for his standout season.

The depth chart behind Tony Pollard is a bit of a mystery. Without a proven entity on staff, it could unfold a number of different ways.

The opportunity for someone like Thompson to claim a RB2 role on the good team isn’t there on many NFL rosters so the Cowboys may have the inside track if they choose to pursue.

Kyahva Tezino, LB

Tezino wasn’t able to claim the defensive player of the year award in 2023 (that went to Frank Ginda) but he may be a better fit on the Cowboys.

Kyahva Tezino is having himself a DAY. The #USFL DPOY candidate picks off Josh Love for the second time today, and Pittsburgh takes over again. With his big performance today, @KYAHVA44 might just be locking up that DPOY award. He's been outstanding.pic.twitter.com/Zn4A2wxHyt — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) June 10, 2023

Tezino was a stout run-stopper out of San Diego State. At 6-foot, 235 he wasn’t the biggest LB prospect and played a journeyman role since leaving school.

Now at age 26, he doesn’t come with the same developmental ceiling as many, but he was a leader and well-rounded star in the USFL who has solid special teams ability.

The Cowboys aren’t deep at the LB position and could use one additional steady player on the roster to round out the unit. Playing special teams is a must, making Terino a legit possibility.

Matt Coghlin, K

While Luis Aguilar garners most of the attention (and has attempted the most kicks), it’s Coghlin who led the USFL in field goal percentage and extra point percentage. After hitting 18 of 19 FG attempts and going 25 of 25 extra point attempts, Coghlin is a steady force at kicker.

The Cowboys, fresh off their time with Brett Maher, could use a little consistency at the kicker position. They need to add a challenger in camp to push Tristan Vizcaino and help them answer one of their biggest questions in camp.

