Assessing Texas HC Steve Sarkisian’s coaching job at Texas so far

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian draws plenty of opinions from college football observers. The spectrum ranges from unabashed apologists to vehement detractors.

The reality of the situation is Sarkisian has a ton of potential. He’s shown it in flashes through his first two seasons. The issue is, as legendary Texas head coach Darrell Royal would put it, “potential just means you haven’t done it yet.” When it comes to winning at the level of expectation at Texas, Sarkisian hasn’t done it yet. The bar for success involves 10-win seasons.

The Texas coach has, however, displayed glimpses of what he can do in his short time in Austin. Sarkisian has compiled historic individual game performances and hit a few significant landmarks early in his tenure on the Forty Acres.

In the past we’ve noted accomplishments he’s already hit. Let’s look at a few more we might have missed.

48.5 points per game vs Oklahoma

This is such a crucially important stat. It’s the one I’d lead with and the one in which I’d be most proud if I were Sarkisian. Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables described Red River as just another game. That bears itself out in how the Sooners have performed in the game under Venables. His team has yet to score a point against Texas under his direction. Sarkisian’s team scored 48 points in 2021 and 49 points last year against his Red River rival. Former head coach Mack Brown never put up more than 45 points against the Sooners in his 16 games in the rivalry.

Recruiting on another level

Texas is in the running for a third straight Top 5 recruiting class. While the program has recruited at a high level that would be an entirely different marker for the team. The team isn’t simply getting Top 5 classes by acquiring a high volume of four-stars like it did in the past. The Longhorns are recruiting the important positions well. Texas has dominated quarterback, running back, wide receiver and offensive line recruiting. Cornerback and edge rusher appear to be trending toward a similar level of dominance.

All-American development

Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via USA TODAY NETWORK

When Texas made the hire for Sarkisian, the expectation involved Texas getting back to 10-win seasons and competing for conference championships. We didn’t expect all-american left tackles, linebackers, tight ends and wide receivers. It’s an expectation now. The Longhorns should have those kind of players with Kelvin Banks, Jaylan Ford, Ja’Tavion Sanders and Xavier Worthy. Wide receivers AD Mitchell and Isaiah Neyor have that upside.

Pick of the litter

You might have noticed Sarkisian can get seemingly whatever quarterback or running back he wants. Quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee and running backs coach Tashard Choice have played a huge role in the Longhorns’ recruiting dominance. Offensive line coach Kyle Flood is entering that territory. Texas is getting top five classes not just by a high quantity of four-stars like before. Sarkisian is getting certified dudes on the recruiting trail.

Building a complete roster

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

We won’t just pick on former head coach Tom Herman. Before Herman, Charlie Strong and, at the end of his tenure, Mack Brown could not put together a complete roster. I challenge Texas critics to find the glaring hole in this Texas roster. They add safety Jalen Catalon to the third-best total defense in the Big 12 from last season. The offensive line is reliable and improving by the day. Texas is a sleeping giant heading into 2023. We’ll see if Sarkisian can put it all together in a critical third season in Austin.

