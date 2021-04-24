Assessing the situation: New Rougher head coach all about relationships as foundation for football success

Apr. 24—Recalling his childhood, Travis Hill tells about the times he became a defender of the weak, or those being bullied in a day when there wasn't a social agenda actively frowning on bullying.

"I'd be that guy who stepped in," he said.

In January, he stepped into a job leading a program that's had its share of being picked on, especially last year in an 0-7 campaign that ushered out by mutual agreement the Rafe Watkins era. Hill, who was part of Watkins' staff when they reached the Class 6AII semifinals in 2016, came back this past year, again as defensive coordinator.

He's had a little more than three months to assess the view from the top, with his first spring football session just weeks away.

"Being gone for a couple years, I can't speak to the culture then because I wasn't in it," he said.

He saw enough last year, though, to make an assessment.

"Rafe's a good friend," Hill said. "And he, me, most coaches never like to use excuses. But if you wanted to make them, last year would have been a time to do it."

Truth.

With injuries to three key returning players, two over the offseason and one in the season opener, spots were filled by young, inexperienced kids who, unlike any inexperienced kids over the previous 100 or so seasons worth of football, didn't have a pandemic to deal with. In this case, it prohibited an off-season of supervised weight lifting, spring football and most of the standard summer drills.

"That was a drastic change, not being able to work with kids on a regular basis," he said. "And, with some, this is the only structure they get."

That's a type of background Hill is indeed familiar with.

After a playing career at East Central and Northeastern State, he would soon end up as a defensive coordinator at Northeastern A&M under then-head coach Mike Loyd.

Loyd, who announced his retirement earlier this year at Rogers, Ark., High, saw early on how that job shaped Hill's future.

"It's no secret what you get at a junior college," Loyd said. "There's not many Boy Scouts. We either get kids who thought they were a D1 player and weren't yet, or they were there because they didn't take care of business, either academically or for whatever reason. Over my tenure there, I think I met 5-6 fathers. Most didn't have one.

"So we had these rules — one, you put your hands on a young lady inappropriately, you're gone. Two, if you're going to steal things, you're gone. The third is just treat people right."

And he had to have coaches who did the same.

"We had one other full-time guy besides Travis, so he was with the guys 24-7," Loyd said. "You had to have that, from practice to study halls, to dorm-watching and checking grades. A lot of coaches talk the talk but don't walk the walk. He was transparent with those kids."

Northeastern A&M played in three national championships during that time, winning one.

"He was one of the biggest reasons we had success," Loyd said. "A lot of new guys coming in as coaches today I look at and wonder to myself, are you coaching players or coaching people. With Travis, it started with the person and he treated them like he would his own kids."

He took those traits with him to East Central High, where he went 128-35 and won a Class 5A championship in 2005 and in 14 seasons reached the finals three times and semifinals seven times.

"He knew East Central," said Tom O'Malley, who was principal at East Central then.

"He knew what we needed as far as kids. A lot of kids who had no idea about playing football ended up playing football and running track. He was just that much of a magnet. There was nothing fake about Travis Hill and kids could see that."

There was also a work ethic impressed into him, especially his dad, also known as Travis, and his mother, Sue. His dad, a Checotah native, played football at Henryetta and later at Oklahoma State.

"I never really knew what kind of athlete he was until I was in high school and one day, going through a filing cabinet in the garage and finding all these clippings — all-state, played in the Oil Bowl, was recruited by OU but the farm boy in him chose OSU," Hill said. "He never really shared that.

"We were tight but he was a hard man. You weren't going to be coddled by him. As much as he never coddled, he told me I had the talent, but if you're hurt, you go play. That's just the way he was."

His head coach at NSU, Tom Eckert, also had a hand in shaping him.

"Anyone who knows him knows what you see is what you get," Hill said. "He's true to himself and that rubbed off on me."

One of the things Hill has spent time doing thus far in his new job is visiting the home setting of every high-school level player.

"You figure them out, they figure you out and you try and get the best out of them," Hill said. "Some come quick, some could be two years before the kid believes in you, you never know. But you establish that they know who you are, and you get a feel for what that young person is dealing with away from the football field. A lot of coaches may see that as unnecessary. I don't."

That was what struck Heidi Watson, whose son Anthony is a freshman, when she and her husband Otis heard Hill's vision in a booster meeting.

"As a parent, I was pleased to hear that it's more than just football to him," she said. "He wants to not only prepare these boys for the season but life. He wants the boys to have some pride about themselves and the program. Be proud to be a Rougher.

"I'm sure every parent that was in attendance at that meeting felt the same enthusiasm as I did hearing it. He will get the program back to winning ways very soon."

It hasn't always been an easy road — for Hill as well as the Roughers.

An investigation into Tulsa Public Schools athletic department in 2012 led to then-athletic director Stephanie Spring resigning and pleading guilty on embezzlement charges involving pocketing money over rental of school facilities. The investigation over payment for use of facilities led to Hill's resignation. Hill, according to reports then, settled a lawsuit out of court by paying the district $3,500. He took a leave from coaching as a parts salesman in the oil and gas business.

"I had offers to continue coaching (after resigning), they were friends of mine and I didn't think it would be proper to put them in that position of defending it as the (investigation) was made public," Hill said. "So I took a break, made a lot of money, paid for every appliance in my house, but I couldn't shake coaching. Even on the job, everybody was like hey coach this, hey coach that."

O'Malley today is adamant the TPS incident does not define his former head coach.

"Those are things you live and die with, but I'm not sure I would have known that was wrong," O'Malley said. "I got calls from people about it supposedly happening during my tenure and coming to a head after I left. So it's sort of a reflection on me, because why didn't I know?

"But to hang that out there as something that represents who Travis Hill is as a person is way, way off the mark."

Hill left Muskogee the first time amid speculation that a second high school in Broken Arrow was in the works, and he thought being there would put him in position to get it when it became open. He went there as defensive coordinator and was part of the staff that won a state title in 2018, but the decision to build a second school never materialized, and he rejoined Watkins at Muskogee last spring.

A year later, Watkins is at Warner, and five other coaches are also gone. Of those that remain, Anthony McNac is moving to tight ends and Don Mayes switches to running backs. Those are the two with the longest tenures. John Williams, in his second year, remains cornerbacks coach, Keaton Scott is over defensive backs, Nigel Carter was moved up from the middle school as wide receivers and Ryan Dvorak moves to the offensive line after coaching special teams and receivers.

From outside, Hill brought in Stigler head coach Chris Risenhoover as his offensive coordinator, former Tulsa Hurricane player and Owasso and Broken Arrow assistant Steve Craver as defensive coordinator, former Broken Arrow assistant Brad Higeons as assistant head coach and linebackers coach, and Prentice Joseph as defensive line coach after serving three seasons as Porter's head coach.

Hill's top priority in his selections was finding fits for his main objective.

"Before you come in and teach schematics, teach them how to live right, how to handle themselves and where they're supposed to be," Hill said. "People, kids, they want structure. Once they have it, they'll make a choice whether they want it."

"The bottom line for me with kids is establishing a work ethic. If you have that, it shows on the field, in attendance, with grades. We haven't had all of them buy in yet. That's what we're looking for, but a large portion of them have and I see that in their faces. What that amounts to in the end, I think we'll be good, but good isn't great. You can be better than good if all things comes together. Going 4-6 or 5-5 after 0-7 may be good. But if everything comes together right, we can be better."

A month after Hill got the job — a job Hill had applied for before, the first time in 2001 when Mike Monroe got the job — his father died of heart failure.

Reflecting on that still triggers the emotions.

"It was good for him to see me doing what I was doing, and for him knowing that I was back head coaching, the satisfaction for him was there as much as it was for me," he said.

Chances are, his dad will check in on him from above this season, keeping tabs on the guy who now as an adult is back to aiding people in lifting themselves up, just as he did as a kid.