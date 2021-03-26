Assessing the ramifications of the blockbuster trade between the Dolphins and the 49ers

There was a fear this was coming. Every time you sat down to do a mock draft, and discuss the potential quarterback landing spots on a podcast or a radio show. Deep in the recesses of your mind, there was a fear that the big trade would be coming, that would render hours of work or thoughts dropped during a show obsulete in a matter of seconds.

Like a thunderbolt from the gods above, that move finally happened. The San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins have executed that blockbuster deal. The Dolphins have sent the third pick in the 2021 draft to the 49ers in exchange for San Francisco’s first-round selection in the 2021 draft (12 overall), a 2021 third-round pick (102 overall, the compensation pick for the Robert Saleh hiring) and first-round selections in 2022 and 2023.

Adam Schefter broke the news on Friday:

Filed to ESPN: Dolphins trading No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 pick, a 2021 third-round pick (SF’s comp pick for Robert Saleh hiring) and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, per sources. Blockbuster deal with massive ramifications for years to come. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021

So, what are the potential ramifications?

The 49ers are coming up for a quarterback

(Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

This seems rather obvious. With five potential first-round picks at the quarterback position and the 49ers sitting 12th overall in the draft, they would need to either see a player slide to draft a QB, or make an aggressive move to the top of the board. Sure, a player like Trey Lance or Mac Jones might fall to them, but instead the organization swung an aggressive deal to get in striking distance of another option. But...who? Trevor Lawrence is all but locked in as the first pick overall, and given that this move is going down on Zach Wilson day in Provo -- and the New York Jets have three high-ranking members of their organization in attendance -- expectations are that Wilson comes off the board second. Could this be a move to get up for Justin Fields? That would seem to be the case. But regardless of the player targeted, the 49ers are now in position to draft QB3, and not hope to see QB4 or QB5 slide to them.

Story continues

What does this mean for Jimmy Garoppolo?

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Within seconds of this trade being announced, this happened on Twitter:

(Dark mode for the win). But yes, immediately the big question was what this meant for Jimmy Garoppolo. As our own Doug Farrar wondered recently, why was the quarterback still on the roster in San Francisco? The only thing that seemed to make sense was that the organization was waiting to see how the quarterback market shook out in the draft, and Garoppolo was in place as the potential bridge, or even just a Plan B if moving up did not come together, or a quarterback did not fall to them. Now, speculation is underway over where Garoppolo is moved. The easiest team to consider? The New England Patriots. Sitting at 15 overall the Patriots were probably going to miss out on the top quarterbacks, absent an aggressive move up of their own. That could still happen, but their options are dwindling. With Garoppolo now perhaps on the outs in San Francisco, the Patriots are one potential destination. Another potential destination? Denver. Sure incoming general manager George Paton might be a believer in Drew Lock, but he might not be. The Broncos could be in the mix for a quarterback drafting ninth, but Paton could look to Garoppolo as a potential starter and replacement for Lock without parting with that first-round pick. The Patriots, however, make the most sense.

What does this mean for Miami?

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Miami Dolphins were a tricky team to peg with that third-overall selection. Many -- myself included -- thought that one option would be to package that selection and their other first-round selection as part of a deal with the Houston Texans to acquire Deshaun Watson. That seems to be off the table now, for...reasons. Instead the Dolphins slide back and now sit 12th overall, and added an additional third-round selection and some future first-round picks. That puts Miami in a position to go in a few different directions with that selection. If five quarterbacks are off the board by that spot -- and this trade would increase the odds of that happening -- the Dolphins will be in position to take advantage at another position. Perhaps a weapon for Tua Tagovailoa, or they could add athleticism on defense. Kyle Van Noy is now back in New England, could they pounce if Micah Parsons slides? The Dolphins could also address running back, and with picks at 12 and 18 overall, the Dolphins could be in position to draft either Travis Etienne or Najee Harris in one of those spots. Or maybe DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle. They have lots of options now to add around Tagovailoa. Furthermore, with additional first-round picks now at their disposal over the next few seasons, Miami can dip back into the quarterback market in either 2022 or 2023 if they decide that Tagovailoa is not going to be the answer long-term. Smart franchises give themselves options and various different paths to roster construction. This is yet one more move by the Dolphins to give themselves options in the future.

Or...could the Dolphins go in a wildly-different direction now?

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Trevor Sikkema of The Draft Network has a wonderful little show titled "Hear Me Out" where he wonders aloud how the current landscape in the NFL might look if a decision from a few years ago went differently. For example, in a recent installment he wondered how the quarterback decisions of the past few years would have been changed if Baker Mayfield handled his transfer from Texas Tech differently. Patrick Mahomes in Chicago? Josh Allen in Cleveland? Hear him out... In that spirit, here me out. Russell Wilson to the Miami Dolphins. Far-fetched? Perhaps. But now the Dolphins have a pair of first-round selections in each of the next three drafts right now, which is a ton of capital. You acquire those kinds of resources for one reason and one reason only. To spend it. What better way than acquiring the quarterback? Sure, Tua Tagovailoa can develop nicely, but if the Dolphins truly are in position to win now -- and having just missed out on the playoffs a season ago they do look that way -- waiting for Tagovailoa to develop might cause Miami to miss the current window of contention. Throwing multiple first-round picks in front of Seattle might just get them to bite on moving Wilson. Of course, it might not happen. Reportedly the Chicago Bears pushed hard to trade for Wilson prior to signing Andy Dalton, and were repeatedly rebuffed by the Seahawks. But given the draft capital at their disposal, you have to believe the Dolphins can put together a much more enticing package for the Seahawks to consider, and one that likely would include Tagovailoa himself. The Seahawks have just three picks in the draft, and could suddenly add a lot more for not just 2021, but beyond. As Trevor would say...hear me out.

1

1