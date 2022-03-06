Assessing Packers’ need at each position entering free agency

So much is still unknown for the Green Bay Packers as the start of the new league year and the opening of free agency approaches. There are so many moving parts, free agents and players with uncertain futures, making the assessment of needs on the roster a more difficult exercise than most years.

How will general manager Brian Gutekunst put the roster together over the next few weeks?

Here’s a breakdown of the Packers roster entering free agency, using the players under contract and scheduled to be free agents to help highlight the team’s biggest needs.

Quarterback

On roster: Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Kurt Benkert, Danny Etling

Free agents: None

Cap casualty candidates: None

The Packers have four quarterbacks under contract, but the present and future status of this position rely on Rodgers’ decision. If he stays, this is a low-need area. If he departs, the Packers will likely need to add help, either with a veteran quarterback addition or draft pick. In terms of the salary cap, Rodgers’ contract will eventually provide a big part of the puzzle, regardless of whether he stays or goes. Also, it’s possible Love’s immediate future is tied to Rodgers’ eventual decision. The need here is low currently but fluid.

Need level: 3/10

Running back

On roster: Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Kylin Hill, Patrick Taylor

Free agents: None

Cap casualty candidates: None

Not much is needed here. The Packers have a dynamic 1-2 punch in Jones and Dillon and two capable young backups. Hill is recovering from a torn ACL but has an impressive overall skillset. Taylor flashed late in the season. Both will compete to be the No. 3 back in 2022. Adding an undrafted rookie is likely, like most years.

Need level: 1/10

Wide receiver

On roster: Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, Juwann Winfree, Rico Gafford, Chris Blair

Free agents: Davante Adams, Allen Lazard (restricted), Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown, Malik Taylor (exclusive rights)

Cap casualty candidates: Cobb

The Packers could use the franchise tag to keep Adams, lessening the need. But even if Adams returns, the rest of the position is in for a makeover and could look much different early on in free agency. Cobb has a cap hit of $9.5 million but won’t be back at anything near that number. Can the Packers find a way to keep Lazard and Valdes-Scantling, two important role players? A draft pick (or two?) is required. The Packers could also search for a veteran bargain in free agency. If Adams isn’t retained, receiver might vault to the top of the team’s biggest offseason need list.

Need level: 9/10

Tight end

On roster: Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Tyler Davis, Alize Mack

Free agents: Robert Tonyan, Dominique Dafney (exclusive rights)

Cap casualty candidates: Lewis

Lewis plays a valuable role but he’ll turn 38 in May and the Packers could find savings in his contract, clouding his future. Tonyan lost most of his 2021 season to a torn ACL. Although he’s still recovering, Tonyan might have a strong market in a league that is always looking for pass-catching tight ends. If the Packers lose Lewis or Tonyan, dipping into the free-agent market might be necessary. Rookie rarely contribute at tight end.

Need level: 8/10

Offensive line

On roster: David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Billy Turner, Jon Runyan, Josh Myers, Royce Newman, Cole Van Lanen, Michal Menet

Free agents: Lucas Patrick, Yosh Nijman (exclusive rights), Dennis Kelly, Jake Hanson (exclusive rights)

Cap casualty candidates: Turner

Rebuilding the depth could be necessary along the offensive line if a few veteran free agents depart or the Packers move on from Turner, but the foundation is strong, especially if Bakhtiari is back to 100 percent and once Jenkins returns from a torn ACL. This team always spends mid-to-late round draft picks on offensive linemen to develop. Expect more of the same this offseason. Signing a veteran swing tackle is also a preferred roster-building option for the Packers, so Kelly or another option in free agency could be targeted.

Need level: 4/10

Defensive line

On roster: Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, TJ Slaton, Jack Heflin

Free agents: Tyler Lancaster

Cap casualty candidates: Lowry

This might be the thinnest position on the roster, but at least the Packers have Clark (a Pro Bowler) and Slaton (a 2021 draft pick) to provide a solid foundation. Lowry is coming off a breakout season, upping the chances his contract is restructured, while Lancaster wouldn’t be expensive to retain. But it’s certainly possible neither player will be back in 2022, which would necessitate the Packers to add help, potentially through free agency and the draft.

Need level: 9/10

Edge rusher

On roster: Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith, Rashan Gary, Jonathan Garvin, Tipa Galeai, Ladarius Hamilton

Free agents: Whitney Mercilus, Chauncey Rivers (exclusive rights), Randy Ramsey (exclusive rights)

Cap casualty candidates: Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith

The Packers are expected to release Za’Darius Smith in a necessary cap-saving move. Losing such an impactful player would create an immediate need at a premium position, even if Preston Smith is retained on a new deal. Finding a long-term partner for Gary could be an offseason priority for the Packers, likely through the draft. A team can never have enough difference-making rushers.

Need level: 6/10

Inside linebacker

On roster: Ty Summers, Isaiah McDuffie, Ray Wilborn

Free agents: De’Vondre Campbell, Krys Barnes (exclusive rights), Oren Burks

Cap casualty candidates: Summers

Barnes should be retained, but Campbell’s future is up in the air and will dictate the need level for the position. Losing him would create a big hole and make inside linebacker a need spot once again. Can the Packers afford to bring Campbell back after his incredible 2021 season? The first-team All-Pro will be a coveted player in free agency. Adding depth will be required even if Campbell returns.

Need level: 8/10

Cornerback

On roster: Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Shemar Jean-Charles, Kabion Ento, Kiondre Thomas

Free agents: Rasul Douglas, Chandon Sullivan, Kevin King, Isaac Yiadom

Cap casualty candidates: None

Having Alexander and Stokes gives the Packers one of the best young cornerback duos in football, but the depth here could quickly erode in free agency, especially if Douglas turns his breakout season into a big payday elsewhere. King probably needs a fresh start elsewhere, but the Packers could probably get him or Sullivan back on inexpensive deals. Good teams need three good corners. The Packers have only two entering free agency.

Need level: 5/10

Safety

On roster: Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, Vernon Scott, Shawn Davis, Innis Gaines

Free agents: Henry Black (exclusive rights)

Cap casualty candidates: Amos

Savage’s uneven season in 2021 might give the Packers pause on his career trajectory, but the guess here is he’s still very much part of the team’s long-term plans in the secondary. He needs a rebound in 2022. The need here could be found in the third safety role, where the Packers could probably use an upgrade. A veteran leader, Amos is an unlikely cap casualty candidate, but the team will probably need to touch his contract at some point.

Need level: 5/10

Special teams

On roster: Mason Crosby, Steven Wirtel, JJ Molson, Dominik Eberle

Free agents: Corey Bojorquez

Cap casualty candidates: Crosby

The Packers hired Rich Bisaccia to replace Maurice Drayton and are expected to prioritize getting the special teams personnel right after a disastrous 2021 season. There are three kickers on the roster, which is unusual, but it sounds like Crosby will get a chance to save his job. Bojorquez will be an interesting free agent; does Bisaccia want his own guy, or is he content bringing back a punter the Packers traded for last summer? Competition at long snapper is required.

Need level: 7/10

