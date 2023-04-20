Assessing likelihood of 49ers trading Lance
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they’re not surprised by the report the 49ers are fielding trade calls on Trey Lance and assess what it’d take for San Francisco to make a deal.
The NFC has only one team with a projected win total above 11.
If he weren't injured, Purdy would be the starting quarterback for the 49ers.
Golden State is in a must-win spot on Thursday.
We should expect a wild ride in Week 10, where timing is everything as the playoff picture unfolds with each game.
Why continue to keep playing a game of chicken — with the NBA, with your franchise and your teammates? Because he’s Draymond Green, for better or worse.
City takes on Real Madrid in the semifinals while the other semifinal features both Milan teams.
“While Dave Wilcox was nicknamed 'The Intimidator' for his aggressive style of play, he was a kind, humble and gracious man in all other aspects of life."
Jamal Murray is back.
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger come together to react to the biggest developments across the spring college football landscape including Colorado’s resurgence and the movement of some big-time recruits.
The series is tied 1-1.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine are joined by former Ball Don’t Lie blogger Kelly Dwyer in a fun No Cap Room that bounces around to all of the 1st round series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
The Bucks had absolutely no issue getting past the Heat on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.
Sheppard has been with the Wizards' front office since 2003 and was promoted to GM before the 2019-20 season.
With a sale of the Washington Commanders apparently soon to happen, the next question is: Where will the team play?
Tagovailoa missed five games in 2022 after he suffered multiple concussions.
Dillon drops from 21st to 29th in the Cup Series standings.
Green's history of dirty plays played a role in his Game 3 suspension.
Will the Miami Heat take a commanding lead vs. Milwaukee?
The Boston crowd affirmed what White rediscovered in his first full season with the Celtics: He belongs.
Teevens was hit on his bike by a truck while attempting to cross a Florida thoroughfare.