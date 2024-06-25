Assessing Leeds' defensive options

[Getty Images]

On the latest episode of BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, Jonny Buchan, Adam Pope and Simon Rix discussed the centre-back position at Leeds United.

Their options for next season are not yet set in stone, with long-serving Liam Cooper is in talks about extending his stay at Elland Road, while Austria international Max Wober could potentially return to the squad after spending last season out on loan.

Buchan said: "We all know how Leeds want to run tight on profit and sustainability - if Liam Cooper does decide he's got a few more years of playing in him and gets some game time somewhere [else], then they need another centre-half coming in. But if you've got Wober there, you don't. They don't need to go and spend the money, it's already factored into their profit and sustainability calculations. So it does make sense.

"But if the player [Wober] doesn't want to be there and thinks he can play at a higher standard, that's such a tricky one for them to work out. The club can just say 'no, you're not going anywhere', but we all know player power is absolutely huge these days."

Kaiser Chiefs bassist Rix added: "I guess with Wober, leaving it a few weeks gives him the chance to assess, from the player power point of view, if Leeds are making the moves to make him think they're going to get in the Premier League next year.

"Leeds is a good bet in many ways. If you've had an average season in the Bundesliga, who is he going to get snapped up by, and is playing one year in the Championship with Leeds to get back in the Premier League a gamble worth taking?

"I think we need two centre-backs. We need to replace [Joe] Rodon and Liam Cooper. Going out in the summer to buy two decent quality centre-backs is hard when you've got arguably one already in the building."

Listen to more about Leeds' defensive options here