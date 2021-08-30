Assessing KhaDarel Hodge’s trade value if Browns move on from him

As noted throughout the offseason, the Cleveland Browns are going to have some difficult decisions to make with their talented, deep roster. The team can only have a 53-man roster as of Tuesday, 8/21/21 at 4PM EST. Between then and now, the Browns can, and probably will, make some moves.

Part of the struggle for Cleveland is that their offensive side of the ball may be overloaded with players that deserve to make the roster while the defense may be lacking. Despite the defense lacking the same level of talented depth as the offense, the Browns will need to keep less talented defenders to fill the roster properly.

One offensive player that may be on the roster bubble is KhaDarel Hodge. Brad Stainbrook has reported that Hodge will not make the roster due to his salary and role:

As the #Browns prepare to travel to Atlanta this evening, the belief is it may be the last game for WR KhaDarel Hodge as a Cleveland Brown, sources say. Hodge is due to make $2.1m this season, and the team may not be looking to spend that money on the 6th WR. — Brad Stainbrook (@BrownsByBrad) August 28, 2021

It is no surprise that the team will have tough decisions and some of them may be unpopular. If Cleveland really is moving on from Hodge, a trade could be possible.

To assess Hodge’s value in a trade, we must look at both the positives and negatives for a team acquiring him via trade.

Positives

Has shown ability as a receiver throughout training camp and preseason games.

Talented special teams gunner.

Should be available for cheap.

NFL experience: 39 games

Productive with few targets in 2020. 11 receptions, all led to first downs.

Low maintenance, not expecting to be used as a #1 or #2.

Trading for him guarantees him instead of hoping to claim him.

Story continues

Negatives

As noted by Stainbrook, over $2 million contract for a special teamer and backup receiver.

Only a one-year contract, becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Only 17 career receptions and zero touchdowns.

Browns will likely waive Hodge, can put a claim in for him. Not a lot of teams will put in a claim for him due to contract and production.

How much of his preseason is due to Browns offense and playing backups?

Results

While Browns fans and media have been, rightfully, impressed with Hodge’s preseason performances, his trade value is relatively low. That could lead Cleveland to keep the receiver and special teamer or, out of respect for the player (and maybe as a favor to his agent) to waive him.

If Andrew Berry is able to make a deal for Hodge, the team can expect no more than a fifth-round pick but more likely a sixth. Berry may also look to acquire a defensive player instead of a draft pick, using a strength (receiver) to bolster another unit.