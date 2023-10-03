Assessing the fallout from USC’s latest defensive failure

Every USC show, every USC commentator, every USC blog and podcast and YouTube show, is reviewing the Colorado game and trying to see if Alex Grinch can somehow improve this defense.

One of those shows is the USC Trojan postgame show at The Voice of College Football on YouTube. Co-hosts Tony Altimore, Rick Anaya, and Tim Prangley looked at the USC-Colorado game with special guest Brandon Hancock, a former USC running back under then-coach Pete Carroll who was part of the 2004 national championship team.

You’ll want to watch Brandon Hancock discuss this game, just as you’ll want to get the informed insights of everyone on the show. The struggle to crack the code and give USC a defense worthy of Caleb Williams and this Trojan offense continues.

Be sure to join Tony, Rick and Tim for the USC Trojan postgame show every Saturday this season after each USC football game. Also be sure to subscribe to, like, and share the USC channel at The Voice of College Football. Also consider joining the USC channel as a member at the medium or top tiers for exclusive bonus videos.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football leading into the big game against Washington on October 14.

USC win over Colorado feels hollow because Alex Grinch isn’t doing his job.

Experts think Alex Grinch will prevent USC from making the Pac-12 Championship Game.

The coach who ripped Jordan Addison for transferring to USC is now staring at a humiliating season in Pittsburgh.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire