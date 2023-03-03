Assessing DJ Johnson’s performance at the 2023 NFL Combine

The 2023 NFL Combine got underway for the Oregon Ducks on Thursday, with both DJ Johnson and Noah Sewell hitting the field for some drills and getting their measurables taken.

DJ Johnson performed decently well, but may not have moved the draft needle all that much in the end. His strength was great, ranking among the top of the group in the bench press, and his 40-time was impressive. However, he failed to impress in the vertical and broad jump.

In the end, Johnson received a solid combine score, with the tag of “talents or traits to be an above-average backup,” according to NFL.com.

Here is a look at the final numbers from the NFL combine for DJ Johnson.

Measurables

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 260 pounds

Hand Size: 9″

Arm Length: 33 1/4″

40-Yard Dash

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Official Time: 4.49 seconds

Rank at Position: 4th of 28 Players

One of the few things that really stood out about Johnson on Thursday was his speed. Among all of the EDGE rushers to run the 40-yard dash, Johnson was one of the fastest, breaking the 4.50-second barrier.

Georgia’s Nolan Smith ran the fastest 40-yard dash at 4.39 seconds.

10-Yard Split

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Official Split Time: 1.59 seconds

Rank at Position: 4th of 28 Players

Unsurprisingly, Johnson’s rank in his 10-yard split was the same as his 40-yard dash. While the 40 may not be an important stat to keep for defensive linemen or edge rushers — how often does a player run 40 yards in a game — the 10-yard split is always important to look at because it shows you what type of get-off speed they have. Johnson definitely impressed in this aspect.

Vertical Jump

Official Measurement: 32″

Rank at Position: 20th of 31 players

Not a great measurement for Johnson, who was in the bottom third of EDGE rushers when it comes to vertical. Again, Georgia’s Nolan Smith led the group with a vertical of 41.50″.

Broad Jump

Official Measurement: 9′ 2″

Rank at Position: 30th of 31 players

This was the worst measurement for Johnson, where he ranked almost deal last in the broad jump amongst all EDGE rushers at the combine. It will be interesting to see if he can improve on that number before Oregon’s Pro Day on March 14th.

Tennessee’ Byron Young and Iowa State’s Will McDonald led the way with a broad jump distance of 11′ 0″.

Bench Press

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Official Number of Reps (225 pounds): 28

Rank at Position: 4th of 25 players

Another impressive showing from Johnson, who got up 28 reps of 225 pounds on the bench, which was among the top overall of all EDGE defenders.

Kansas’ Lonnie Phillips led the way with 31 reps.

NFL Combine Grade

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

NFL Combine Grade: 6.00 (out of 8.0)

According to NFL.com, Johnson has the traits to be an above-average backup player at the NFL level. Some of his strengths were listed as follows:

Uses hands like sledgehammers.

Booming power lifts blocker’s pads.

Tight ends have little chance of controlling him.

Some of his weaknesses were listed as follows:

Tight hips and not a natural bender at the point.

Narrow, restricted base in lateral slides with block.

Lacks run game recognition and shed timing.

All in all, it feels like Johnson probably upped his draft stock a little bit at the combine, and will likely find himself as a mid-to-late round pick in April.

