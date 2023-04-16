Assessing the Cowboys DT situation heading into the 2023 draft

What kind of defensive tackle do the Cowboys need, or want, for 2023? Not all defensive tackles are created equal. To just say “the Cowboys need to add another defensive tackle” is like telling the bartender “I need a beer.” It’s an accurate statement but too vague to be helpful.

Do you know what specific beer you want? What kinds of beer do you typically like? What are you looking for in this beer? What do you want it to accomplish for you? The answers to these questions are important because there are a wide range of options tailored to fit the various needs of a diverse group of consumers.

By most accounts, the Cowboys could use a new defensive tackle in the upcoming draft. They have consistently struggled over the years in their defensive interior and could use an injection of talent for the middle of their defense.

But what specifically are they looking for in a DT, because just getting a player isn’t enough. Tthey need to get the right one.

Cowboys DT depth chart

As things stand now, the Cowboys have four true defensive tackles listed on their roster: Osa Odighizuwa, Neville Gallimore, Quinton Bohanna and Johnathan Hankins.

Isaac Alarcon carries a generic “DL” label since moving from the offensive line, and Chauncey Golston is listed as a defensive end even though he spent more time inside.

For the sake of this project, we’ll leave Alarcon out of the discussion since he’s more project than solution, and we’ll call Golston a DT since he’s a legitimate interior player.

Golston and Odighizuwa are both well below 300 pounds and used predominantly in a 3-technique penetration role. Hankins and Bohanna are both well over 320 pounds and used in the traditional 1-tech role.

These four players are vastly different from one another in their roles and responsibilities and essentially play different positions entirely. Bohanna and Hankins offer next to nothing as pass rushers but are built to be stout against the run. They also have the anchor and ability to two-gap inside.

Story continues

Odighizuwa and Golston, on the other hand, are more quick off the snap and able to shoot gaps. They are strong against the run but in a completely different way than their stouter counterparts.

What type of DT do the Cowboys need in the draft? They have 2 run specialists and 2 pass specialists so they may look for a hybrid who's over 300 but can still pursue outside and be a factor against the pass. pic.twitter.com/NgOuU2jZck — Reid D Hanson (@ReidDHanson) April 13, 2023

Gallimore operates somewhere in between the two different genres. Standing 6-foot-2, 302 pounds, Gallimore is theoretically big enough to take on 1-tech responsibilities yet light and quick enough to play penetrating roles. As described in Gallimore’s offseason review, he hasn’t been performing well in either phase of the game and time appears to be running out for the fourth-year DT.

Based on roles and responsibilities, the Cowboys appear to have two 3-technique DTs, two 0/1-technique DTs on their roster with Gallimore representing something in between.

What do the Cowboys need?

For as valuable as pass-rushing 3-techs are in the NFL, the Cowboys feel good about Odighizuwa and Golston. Both flashed traits of a well-rounded game. Golston even showed he could play 5-tech in odd man fronts and Odighizuwa was rated by PFF as Dallas’ most improved player in 2022.

In addition to Odighizuwa and Golston, Dan Quinn and the Cowboys like to use DeMarcus Lawrence inside in some obvious passing situations. They aren’t loaded at 3-tech, but they aren’t thin either.

At 1-tech, they are one Hankins injury away from a disaster. They saw late in 2022 what his absence meant for their run defense and need another stout player inside. Hankins is also only under contract through 2023 and Bohanna is a rotational player, best used on a pitch-count.

The problem with 1-tech is it’s a position the Cowboys rarely invest in because it’s a part time and a one-dimensional role. Having two players is usually plenty.

What’s the solution?

Ideally, the Cowboys add a player in the Gallimore mold. Finding a player stout enough to hold up against the run but also explosive enough to show penetration and agile enough to offer lateral pursuit.

Unfortunately, Gallimore has not yet lived up to his billing. He hasn’t played well against the run and doesn’t have the lateral movement he was billed to have when Dallas drafted him. But the mold of him is what the defense needs inside: A blend of both traits, a jack-of-all-trades, even if it means being a master of none.

Draft Prospects

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Mazi Smith is the first prospect that comes to mind. The 6-foot-3, 323 pound DT has almost impossible traits that landed him No. 1 on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List. He’s strong, quick, and athletic. He’s not an elite pass-rusher but he has the ability to be good. Most importantly, he’s not a liability in either phase of the game.

Estimated draft position: Round 1-2

Keanu Benton, 6-foot-3, 309 is another player in the Gallimore mold. He’s heavy and athletic, able to serve multiple roles and responsibilities inside. He has extremely long arms (nearly 34-inches) and has a special blend of power and movement.

Estimated draft position: Round 2

Siaki Ika, 6-foot-3, 335 pounds, is a wide-framed DT capable of playing multiple techniques from both odd and even man fronts. He has “dancing bear” traits that make him abnormally light on his feet for his size/build. Again, he has something traditional 1-techs do not: Great pursuit ability.

Estimated draft position: Round 3

Keondre Coburn, 6-foot-2, 332 pounds, is a Texas prospect the Cowboys should be very familiar with. He’s durable, stout at the point of attack, and well-suited to two-gap. He’s not as athletic as the others (calling into question his ability to pursue laterally) but he’s available much later in the draft so his value makes up for some of the mystery.

Estimated draft position: Round 5-6

Conclusion

The Cowboys have two clear 1-techs and, counting Golston, two clear 3-techs. While it would be nice to add another plugger in the middle to focus on the run, a one-dimensional run-stuffer seems unlikely since they employ two already.

If the Cowboys add bulk to their defensive interior, they’ll likely add someone with quickness and lateral movement that can pursue and penetrate. Another undersized 3-tech could be a possibility but a hybrid build like Gallimore may ultimately be the most useful.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire