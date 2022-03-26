Assessing the Chicago Cubs’ outfield logjam: How do Michael Hermosillo, Clint Frazier and Rafael Ortega fit?

Michael Hermosillo drilled the ball to the left-center field gap at the Peoria Sports Complex and didn’t stop running.

As Hermosillo’s helmet popped off coming around first base, San Diego Padres center fielder José Azocar mishandled fielding the ball. The error allowed Hermosillo to turn his double into a Little League home run, punctuated by getting hit on his left temple on the relay throw home. Hermosillo connected for another double in his next at-bat to complete his day in the Cubs’ 2-2 tie against the Padres.

“This is just one game, but we’ve just been working a lot on approach and just trying to get things as consistent as possible so that this comes out against better pitching,” Hermosillo said. “So just really excited about how things went today.”

The power production came hours after manager David Ross spoke highly of Hermosillo’s skill set. He called him the Cubs’ best center fielder metrically.

“Good jumps, real power, a guy that’s hit some lefties in the past,” Ross said Saturday. “Had a really good season last year, got hurt (but) came up and contributed.

“It’s a piece that if it works out that way, we see good fit.”

Hermosillo is battling for a roster spot that could see him used in a platoon against right-handers and as a late-inning defensive replacement. The Cubs likely will use the two extra roster spots teams get for April on pitchers because of the innings they must cover. Left-hander Drew Smyly, expected to be used in the rotation or in a long relief/piggyback setup, made his spring debut Saturday with two scoreless innings. Meanwhile, left-hander Wade Miley has yet to appear in a game. He is scheduled to throw live batting practice Sunday. So the Cubs could begin the season trying to optimize the pitching staff.

That roster-building approach would leave Hermosillo, Clint Frazier and Rafael Ortega as the front-runners for the last two outfield positions on the opening-day roster with Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ and Jason Heyward filling the other spots.

Story continues

Alfonso Rivas is also an intriguing option. Rivas He logged innings at first base, right field and left field after debuting for the Cubs last year and could be insurance for Frank Schwindel. Schwindel is still day-to-day with back tightness and has not played since Sunday. Hermosillo and Ortega are out of minor-league options while Frazier has one remaining.

“I feel like I’m more in a competition with myself and how much I can help this team win,” Hermosillo said. “Just having conversations with them, like, that part’s going to get figured out. They’re going to have those tough decisions. All I can do is put that pressure on them and continue to show what I’m capable of doing.”

Ross acknowledged Thursday that the Cubs are left-handed heavy in the outfield with Heyward, the projected starting center fielder, and the switch-hitting Happ.

“We’ll continue to look at who’s playing best,” Ross said. “Sometimes righty-lefty doesn’t matter matter as much as just really good all-around players.”

If the Cubs opt for the most roster flexibility, Frazier could be the odd man out because of his minor-league option. However, he is only 27, and with the Cubs having an eye on the future, it’s worth seeing what he can do with more regular playing time. Frazier flashed power and on-base skills with the New York Yankees when healthy. It is worth evaluating whether he can consistently be that type of hitter for the Cubs.

Hermosillo fits a similar mold. At 27, Hermosillo gives the Cubs pop from the right side and can play all three outfield spots. His 16 games last season gave the Cubs a glimpse of what he can do. Although they non-tendered him on Nov. 30, he signed a one-year, big-league deal the next day hours before the lockout.

“All the respect to the teams that showed me interest, but there is a love for the Cubs,” Hermosillo said. “Just growing up being (a Cubs fan) and I see myself here, at least in the moment. So it just was one of those things where I was so excited to sign back and take advantage of this opportunity.”

Ortega, 30, might have the toughest track to earning a roster spot, barring an outfielder injury. Suzuki’s signing shifted Heyward to center field, eliminating a built-in platoon situation for Ortega. His defense isn’t an upgrade over Heyward, which further makes Ortega’s roster fit questionable unless the Cubs value him as a left-handed bench bat.

If the Cubs opt to carry two more pitchers on their 28-man opening-day roster, Hermosillo and Frazier make the most sense as the backup outfielders with 10 spring games left before camp breaks.