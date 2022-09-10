Assessing blame for Mizzou’s ugly loss at K-State? Eli Drinkwitz knows where to start

There was plenty of blame to go around for Missouri’s 40-12 loss to Kansas State. But coach Eli Drinkwitz didn’t let it penetrate the locker room, at least in the immediate aftermath.

“Disappointing day all the way around, from top to bottom,” Drinkwitz said. “A lot of things to correct. ...

“One game doesn’t define a season, it’s not going to define our season. How we respond to it will. It starts with me. I have to do a much better job being prepared. I’ve got to get more out of our football team than I did today.”

So much went wrong for Missouri, it’s difficult to know where to begin. The Tigers started on a positive note, taking the opening kickoff and driving for a Harrison Mevis field goal.

But until the final play, when Cody Schrader powered in from the 1, Missouri’s only scoring the rest of the game was another Mevis field goal. The Tigers didn’t attempt the extra point after Schrader’s TD.

Missouri’s defense surrendered two touchdown drives to open the game, then played well, holding Kansas State to two field goals over the next seven drives. That kept Missouri in the game.

The back-breaking sequence? Interceptions on four straight possessions — two thrown by starter Brady Cook, two more tossed by Jack Abraham. Two were underthrown, two were tipped. Together, they ended any chance of a Tigers rally.

Mizzou’s special teams also had its tales of woe. A 76-yard punt return for a touchdown was the Tigers’ second long punt-coverage gaffe in as many weeks.

Drinkwitz said to point the finger — or fingers — at him.

“I’m responsible for this team,” he said. “Everything that happens with this football team is my fault. “If we’re not getting it done on offense, it’s my fault. Special teams not covering, my fault. Defense doesn’t get a stop on fourth down, that’s my fault.

“If people are going to blame anyone, just blame me. Come see me and I’ll take the blame for it. But don’t spread it around the locker room. Don’t listen the outside noise.”

Cook will continue to be Missouri’s quarterback, Drinkwitz said after the game. He passed for 129 yards and Mizzou generated only 222 yards of total offense, but he and the rest of the team should be able to work out some issues next week against Abilene Christian.

After that, a trip to Auburn begins the Tigers’ daunting SEC schedule, and Missouri will have to play much better than it did on Saturday.

“There are going to be a lot of negative thoughts and opinion out there about it,” Drinkwitz said. “This team has to stay together. Everything we’re trying to accomplish is still out there. But we’ve got to get a lot better than what we were today.”