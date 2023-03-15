Assessing Bennett Williams’ performance at Oregon Pro Day

With 31 of the 32 NFL teams represented with scouts (the Los Angeles Rams had better things to do apparently), Oregon conducted its Pro Day with players who did and did not go to the NFL Combine earlier this month.

Among those who did not go to Indianapolis was defensive back Bennett Williams, who had a nice day in front of the scouts.

He managed to have the second-fastest 40-yard dash and did the second-most bench presses.

Williams is projected to be either a late-round draft pick or a free agent, but with a good showing today, he may have slightly improved that status.

Measurables

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Height: 6 foot

Weight: 206 pounds

Hand Size: (Right) 9.5 inches, (Left) 10.25 inches

Arm Length: 31 5/6 inches

40-Yard Dash

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

Official Time: 4.66 seconds

Williams’ 40-time would have ranked 18th at the 2023 NFL Combine out of 20 runners. It’s safe to say that he didn’t blow anyone away with his speed, but that’s not the part of the game that Williams is known for.

10-yard Split

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard] via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Official Time: 1.59 seconds

Williams’ 10-yard split would have been tied for the 17th best time at the 2023 NFL Combine out of 20 runners.

Vertical Jump

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Official Measurement: 34 inches

Williams’ vertical would have ranked 11th at the 2023 NFL Combine out of 20 players. It’s a solid number and has Bennett at the middle of the pack.

Broad Jump

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard] via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Official Measurement: 10 feet, 2 inches

Williams’ broad jump would have ranked 10th at the 2023 NFL Combine out of 20 players. Again, a very solid number.

Bench Press

AP Photo/Young Kwak

Official Number of Reps (225 pounds): 16 reps

Williams’ bench press number would have ranked 10th of 16 players at the 2023 NFL Combine.

