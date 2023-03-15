Assessing Bennett Williams’ performance at Oregon Pro Day
With 31 of the 32 NFL teams represented with scouts (the Los Angeles Rams had better things to do apparently), Oregon conducted its Pro Day with players who did and did not go to the NFL Combine earlier this month.
Among those who did not go to Indianapolis was defensive back Bennett Williams, who had a nice day in front of the scouts.
He managed to have the second-fastest 40-yard dash and did the second-most bench presses.
Williams is projected to be either a late-round draft pick or a free agent, but with a good showing today, he may have slightly improved that status.
Measurables
Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
Height: 6 foot
Weight: 206 pounds
Hand Size: (Right) 9.5 inches, (Left) 10.25 inches
Arm Length: 31 5/6 inches
40-Yard Dash
Ali Gradischer/Getty Images
Official Time: 4.66 seconds
Williams’ 40-time would have ranked 18th at the 2023 NFL Combine out of 20 runners. It’s safe to say that he didn’t blow anyone away with his speed, but that’s not the part of the game that Williams is known for.
10-yard Split
Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard] via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Official Time: 1.59 seconds
Williams’ 10-yard split would have been tied for the 17th best time at the 2023 NFL Combine out of 20 runners.
Vertical Jump
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Official Measurement: 34 inches
Williams’ vertical would have ranked 11th at the 2023 NFL Combine out of 20 players. It’s a solid number and has Bennett at the middle of the pack.
Broad Jump
Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard] via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Official Measurement: 10 feet, 2 inches
Williams’ broad jump would have ranked 10th at the 2023 NFL Combine out of 20 players. Again, a very solid number.
Bench Press
AP Photo/Young Kwak
Official Number of Reps (225 pounds): 16 reps
Williams’ bench press number would have ranked 10th of 16 players at the 2023 NFL Combine.