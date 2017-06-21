Assessing Astros' trade needs as baseball's best team faces high cost of title dreams

At 48-24, the Houston Astros have won twice as many games as they've lost, they have a 12-game lead in the AL West that is the biggest in baseball and they are so sure they have a World Series-capable team that they will add not one but two pitchers before the July 31 trading deadline. That may sound counterintuitive, but it’s analogous to the 2016 Cubs, who entered last July with an 11-game lead in the NL Central and left with Aroldis Chapman, causing president Theo Epstein to issue his famous reasoning, “If not now, when?”

Like the ’16 Cubs, the ’17 Astros are salting away the division in midseason and have never won a World Series in our lifetimes—in fact, they've never won one—a confluence of fortunes that emboldens them. Merely making the playoffs is nothing but a participation medal at this point. They need to invest in winning the last game of the year, which means they will have to make trades, as Chicago did, that will hurt.

The fertile Houston farm system must be tapped next month to fill the two obvious holes on what otherwise is a complete team: a starting pitcher and a lefthanded reliever.

In a perfect world—and in an indication of how high they’re shooting—the Astros would love to add Mets ace Jacob deGrom, but there is no indication New York would even consider moving their one reliable starter who still has three years of arbitration control. The usual rumored pitchers for sale—and it’s all rumors; substantive talks don’t really take place until next month—all give Houston pause. The A's Sonny Gray has been inconsistent, the Pirates' Gerrit Cole isn’t the same strikeout pitcher, and the White Sox' Jose Quintana carries a 5.07 ERA, which is more of a P.R. problem because the Astros know his stuff and his peripherals indicate he’s much closer to his usual elite reliability.

In general, Houston wants a pitcher who can start one of the first three games of a postseason series—joining lefthander Dallas Keuchel and righty Lance McCullers, if not pitching in front of them—and a lefthanded specialist, like the Padres' Brad Hand, who can be dropped into a big spot in the playoffs to face lefthanded hitters or, for instance, turn around Cleveland’s switch-hitters.

The Astros prefer to keep their major league core intact, which means uber-reliever Chris Devenski isn’t going anywhere. The club probably will have to dip into its top four prospects, pitchers Francis Martes and David Paulino and outfielders Kyle Tucker and Derek Fisher. Tucker was recently promoted to Double A, while Martes, Paulino and Fisher, in coincidental cameos, are on the big league roster because of openings caused by injuries.

That Martes and Paulino are chips that can help Houston win the World Series may be the culmination to an amazing scouting story.

In 2013, two seasons after the Astros lost 106 games, one season after they lost 107 games and the year they would lose 111 more, Kevin Goldstein, who had been on the job as a scouting director for only a matter of months, brought an idea to general manager Jeff Luhnow about what to do with the team’s pro scouting plans.

The idea went something like this: “We’re not going to be good in the immediate future, so why should we be scouting major league players and even Triple A players the way everybody does it? Let’s devote our resources to seeing players further down the ladder. Let’s go to the back fields. Let’s own the back fields.”

On one of those back fields in Lakeland, Fla., in the spring of 2013, Houston’s pro scouts noticed a tall, skinny teenage righthander in the Detroit system. Four months later, as the trade deadline neared, Dave Dombrowski, then the Tigers’ president, was looking to add a reliever for the stretch run. He called Luhnow and asked for veteran Jose Veras. Luhnow remembered the kid from the back fields of Lakeland and asked Dombrowski about David Paulino in return.

“I don’t know,” Dombrowski said. “I’ll have to check with my people. I’ll call you back.”

A bit later, Dombrowski called back Luhnow.

“I’m sorry. You’re not going to like what I have to tell you,” Dombrowski said.

“What’s that?”

“He’s having Tommy John surgery.”

“I know,” Luhnow said matter-of-factly. His scouts already had the intelligence on Paulino’s elbow. “That doesn’t matter to us.”

