Assessing Alex Forsyth’s performance at the 2023 NFL Combine

It makes sense that they’re saving the big boys for the final day of the 2023 NFL Combine. While a lot of people like to tune in and watch the quarterbacks and wide receivers work and check out the defensive backs who make the highlight plays, it is often the men up front in the trenches who have some of the biggest impacts on the game.

For the Oregon Ducks, there will be a lot to watch on Sunday in Indianapolis, with three of the six former players taking the field. Alex Forsyth, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, and T.J. Bass are all going through drills and working to up their draft stock ahead of April.

Here is our breakdown of everything that Forsyth was able to do on Sunday at the combine, despite tweaking his hamstring and being limited in a few drills.

Measurables

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 303 pounds

Hand Size: 10 1/4″

Arm Length: 32 3/4″

40-Yard Dash

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Did Not Run

After tweaking his hamstring at the combine, Alex Forsyth chose not to go through some of the on-field drills on Sunday. He plans to run and go through drills at Oregon’s Pro Day on March 14.

10-Yard Split

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Did Not Run

After tweaking his hamstring at the combine, Alex Forsyth chose not to go through some of the on-field drills on Sunday. He plans to run and go through drills at Oregon’s Pro Day on March 14.

Vertical Jump

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Official Measurement: 20 1/2 inches

Rank at Position: 23rd of 23 Players

Obviously, the hamstring tweak impacted Forsyth’s ability to jump on Sunday. We will almost undoubtedly see a better measurement from him at Oregon’s Pro Day. For Reference, BYU’s Blake Freeland led all OL with a measurement of 37″.

Broad Jump

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Official Measurement: 28 1/2 inches

Rank at Position: 39th of 39 Players

Again, it’s clear that Forsyth’s hamstring was an issue on Sunday. I’m looking forward to seeing how he performs at Oregon’s Pro Day. For Reference, BYU’s Blake Freeland led all OL with a measurement of 10′.

Story continues

NFL Combine Grade

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Combine Grade: 6.14

Despite his inability to perform at the combine because of a hamstring issue, Forsyth received a favorable grade, being labeled by NFL.com as a “Good Backup With The Potential To Develop Into Starter.” Here are some of his listed strengths:

Fits into blocks with efficiency and pop.

Well-schooled and plays with inside hands.

Rolls hips into block and runs feet at contact.

Here are some of his listed weaknesses:

Pre-snap yips turned into penalties.

Below average snap-to-step quickness protecting A-gap.

Might need additional core strength for NFL battles.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire