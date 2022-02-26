Assessing 49ers draft strategy in 3-round Draft Wire mock

The 49ers have an interesting NFL draft ahead of them with no first round picks, a handful of Day 2 picks and a number of places on their roster that need help.

With high-priced veterans like Trent Williams, Fred Warner and George Kittle already on the team and extensions likely for Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa, finding young, cost-controlled talent is a vital piece of San Francisco’s offseason.

However, their specific position needs should mostly go out the window when the 49ers are making their picks. They’re in a place where they just need good players. Need should play a little bit of a role as the determining factor between two players, but the better player should always be the pick regardless of position.

That’s a little bit how things shake out in an updated three-round Draft Wire mock where the 49ers picks didn’t change:

Round 2, Pick 61 | Baylor S Jalen Pitre

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers may or may not need safety help. Strong safety Jaquiski Tartt is a free agent. Tarvarius Moore will be back off a torn Achilles that cost him the 2021 season, and Talanoa Hufanga nearly won the starting job out of camp as a rookie. However, if Pitre is the best player available when they pick – they should take him. Picking a worse player for need instead of a better player just to have on the roster is not a great way to build a team. Pitre adds to their safety depth and could wind up starting on Day 1. A hit late in the second round would be a nice addition to San Francisco’s roster.

Round 3, Pick 93 | Oklahoma OL Marquis Hayes

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Finding some better interior line depth is one of the 49ers’ offseason needs so Hayes checks that box, but it’s also not a reach for San Francisco to take him here. They may need to find a starting left guard depending on what happens with Laken Tomlinson in free agency, but they shouldn’t reach just for the sake of position. Hayes is a good player who started 24 consecutive games for Oklahoma at left guard. If he can slide in and start, great. If he’s just a reserve, that’s not so bad for a late third-round pick.

Story continues

What about No. 29?

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

While the 49ers’ picks didn’t change, the Dolphins’ selection with the 29th pick did. The Miami selection won’t matter much if Trey Lance hits the ground running, but there’ll always be some measuring of Lance vs. the prospects taken in the spots San Francisco traded away. After taking an offensive lineman in the last projections, the Dolphins switch to the defensive side to snag Minnesota edge rusher Boye Mafe. He had 15 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in four seasons for the Golden Gophers. His athleticism makes him a fun pass rushing prospect even late in Round 1.

1

1