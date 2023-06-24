Assault charge dropped against Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams

Prosecutors in Kansas City dropped a misdemeanor assault charge against Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.

Adams shoved a credentialed freelance photographer after a "Monday Night Football" game on Oct. 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders lost the game 30-29 and, as Adams left the playing field and headed for the locker room, cameras captured Adams shoving the photographer, who was identified as Park Zebley, to the ground.

A civil suit against Adams is still not resolved, and Zebley said he got whiplash, a headache, and a possible minor concussion from the shove.

The defendants in the case include Adams, the Raiders, the Chiefs, the Jackson County Sport Complex Authority and Landmark Event Staffing Services.

The 30-year-old Adams has been named a first-team All-Pro in each of the past three seasons. In 2022, his first season with the Raiders, he caught 100 passes for 1,516 and 14 touchdowns.

