Aspiring girl guides fobbed off with ‘virtual unit’ as Britons shy away from volunteering

Guides and Brownies from the 22nd Walthamstow unit in London as Girlguiding increasingly becomes an online pursuit - Doug Peters/PA

Aspiring members of Girlguiding are being offered places on “virtual units” as Britons appear to turn their backs on volunteering.

The group relies on trained volunteers but due to a scarcity of help, Rainbows in the south east is now offering remote membership. Rainbows is the youngest section of guiding in the UK and welcomes girls between the ages of 4 and 7.

Girlguiding London And South East Region (GLaSER) said it was working hard to support the reopening of units and to recruit new volunteers to create space for the 73,000 girls on the waiting list, but the online set up was being used amid the shortage.

It comes as swathes of Girlguiding training centres are being sold off nationally.

In an email to a prospective Girlguide, GLaSER said: “These [virtual] units will run much like traditional face-to-face units bringing girls together and helping them to take part in a range of activities virtually.

“This might be a great option if you would like to join Girlguiding as soon as possible instead of waiting for a place to become available at a local face-to-face unit.”

In the email the organisation cited a “lack of volunteers” to support the additional girls in the unit, and it asked the respondent if they would be interested in assisting.

GLaSER has 11,200 volunteers who “make guiding happen” by looking after 44,000 girls aged four to 18. It comprises 2,990 local groups across London, Kent, Croydon, Middlesex, Surrey and Sussex.

Amanda Teasel, the GLaSER chief commissioner, said: “We are currently experiencing significant demand nationally with 73,000 girls on our waiting list.

“One way we are helping to get more girls into guiding while they are waiting for a space is offering virtual units of all sections.

“This builds on the virtual guiding delivered by volunteers during the pandemic and the success of virtual units in other regions of the UK. It is another way to bring girls together to take part in our programme of engaging activities, develop new skills, and earn badges.”

She added: “We are also tackling waiting lists by supporting new units to access funding for start-up costs, with a particular focus on areas of economic deprivation.

“However, we can’t do it without our volunteers, who dedicate their enthusiasm, skills, and time to help all girls know they can do anything.”

In April, the trustees of Girlguiding UK announced that British Girlguiding Overseas was to end.

The decision had been made “based on the organisation’s future ability to run an overseas operation in 36 countries and territories, each with separate laws and regulations.”

Girlguiding was engulfed in a trans row in 2017 after saying it would “welcome any young person who self-identifies as a girl or young woman”, in a bid to be more inclusive.

In July last year it faced further backlash after publishing an interview about a seven-year-old boy who lives as a girl in its summer magazine, saying it shows “what it means to feel included”.

In the Guiding Magazine, parents Jane and Mike said that when their child was born male, before she came to “identify more with female characters, toys and books when she was 18 months old”.

But parents opining on social media said it was “dangerous nonsense” because biological sex cannot be changed.