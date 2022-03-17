Aspen Ladd says she’d fight ‘The Karen of MMA’ Miesha Tate for free

UFC women's bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd is not a fan of former women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate.

The two have a bit of history. Tate weighed in on Ladd and her corner following Ladd's featherweight debut loss to Norma Dumont in October. Tate has also criticized Ladd for her struggles to make with in the bantamweight division.

"That's the Karen of MMA," Ladd said of Tate in an interview with Low Kick MMA. "I just wanted to hit her. I still want to hit her."

Tate recently announced her plans to drop down to the flyweight division, so a fight against Ladd seems unlikely to happen. If it were a possibility, Ladd says she'd take the fight against "Cupcake" for free.

"They wouldn't even have to pay me honestly. That would just be a fun one," Ladd said.

"The sport has kind of passed her by. She was a dominant wrestler, and that's kind of what got her to where she is," Ladd said. "I think she came back for money. She's talking a big talk, but she's not going to make another title run.

"At 135, she wasn't doing well. She was like, ah, I'm going to drop weight and see, but that's a tough weight class too."

Ladd is ranked No. 4 in the women's bantamweight division and faces No. 3 ranked Irene Aldana at UFC 273 on April 9.