Aspen Ladd replaces Holly Holm, meets Norma Dumont in new UFC Fight Night 195 main event

Aspen Ladd is making a quick turnaround from her scary weight miss to fight Norma Dumont in the UFC Fight Night 195 women’s featherweight headliner.

Shorty after news broke Holly Holm was forced to withdraw from next week’s event due to a knee injury, the UFC has come to terms with Ladd (9-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) to step in on short notice and fight Dumont (6-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) on the Oct. 16 card, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and streams on ESPN+.

MMA Junkie verified the change with multiple people close to the situation, who requested anonymity because UFC has yet to make an official announcement. ESPN first reporter the new matchup.

Related

Aspen Ladd releases statement after UFC Fight Night 193 weight miss: 'Mother nature comes into play' Aspen Ladd's troubling weigh-in leads to UFC Fight Night 193 bout cancellation

Ladd was supposed to fight Macy Chiasson at UFC Fight Night 193 on Oct. 2, but the fight was canceled on weigh-in day after she came in one pound heavy on the scale. It was a concerning scene that stirred much discussion within the MMA community, and now Ladd will move up to 145 pounds with hopes of alleviating any issues on the scale.

Dumont, meanwhile, will see a radical change in style matchup as she goes from former boxing and UFC champion Holm to a predominantly grappling-based opponent in Ladd.

The latest UFC Fight Night 195 lineup includes: