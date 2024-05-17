Aspen Ladd previews Bellator MMA fight in Paris vs. Ekaterina Shakalova; discusses NorCal roots

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Ahead of Saturday’s fight in Paris against Ekaterina Shakalova, Aspen Ladd (11-5) speaks with FOX40’s Sean Cunningham about her decision to leave UFC for the Professional Fighters League, making her debut with Bellator MMA during Saturday’s fight, living in Pollock Pines while training throughout the Sacramento region and her future in Mixed Martial Arts at 29-years-old.

