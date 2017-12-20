Aspen Dental ends six-year sponsorship run with Stewart-Haas, NASCAR

Aspen Dental will not be part of NASCAR as a sponsor in 2018, according to Sports Business Daily.

The dental practice management corporation began sponsoring Stewart-Haas Racing in 2012 with Ryan Newman in two races. It sponsored Danica Patrick from 2014-17, backing the No. 10 Ford in 16 races this past season.

The company also sponsored the 2016 Camping World Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway, the dirt track owned by Tony Stewart.

“Aspen Dental has enjoyed successful relationships with NASCAR, SHR and Danica Patrick over the past several years,” the company said in a statement to SBJ. “For 2018 however, we’ve made strategic changes to our go-to-market approach so that we can reach consumers in a new and different ways. As a result, motorsports will not be part of our marketing investments in the coming year.”



