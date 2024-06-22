Asotin has Mt. Spokane feeling the Blues

Jun. 22—ASOTIN — On a summer day where the heat made itself known, the Asotin County Blues' bats were lighting up the scoreboard like an early Fourth of July.

The Blues kept their undefeated season intact and dominated the Mt. Spokane Wildcats in an American Legion baseball doubleheader by scores of 12-2 and 13-1 on Friday at Ray Norton Field.

"I think the kids played well," Asotin coach Dalton Stamper said. "In the first game, we tried to get the bats going and set a tone early. ... I think just scoring the two (runs) in the first was a really good tone-setter for us. And after that, it kind of just rolled into the second game."

Asotin hasn't dropped a game 10-deep into the season. Pitching and timely offense have been a large reason why. The Blues (10-0) saw no reason to buck that trend.

Ells, Kelley show out on the mound and at the plate

Asotin's Colt Kelley and Cody Ells showed their abilities at pitcher and at-bat during Game 1 of the twinbill.

Ells, who started the game, went three innings and struck out 9-of-12 batters faced during that stretch. On top of that, he went 4-for-4 at the plate with three RBI. Those hits consisted of a double and an inside-the-park home run. The homer brought in two runs and made the score 5-1 in the bottom of the second.

Ells' last hit of the game came in the bottom of the fifth — a single to left field. Kelley, who relieved Ells in the fourth at pitcher, brought in Ells and Jacob Ostermiller with an RBI double for the final score of 12-2.

The Blues went through the order in the fourth and scored five times to increase their advantage to 10-2 going into the fifth.

Kelley pitched the last two innings of Game 1 and struck out three batters. He got out of a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the top of the fifth to keep the mercy rule on the table for Asotin's side of the frame.

"All in my head I was thinking 'It's just baseball. Just got to stay happy,'" Kelley said. "Don't really think much, just find the zone. And with the hit, I was just trying to feel loose and just hit the ball. See the ball, hit the ball."

The Blues kept that momentum flowing through the rest of the doubleheader.

Fast start, early finish

Asotin scored five runs in the first inning of Game 2, bringing its total up to 12 runs in a three-inning span. Ells hit an RBI sacrifice fly, Morgan Bunch and Blyton Holman scored on wild pitches and Jacob Dougan and Cooper Thomas brought in one run apiece with respective singles.

Keeping with the themes of two-way excellence, Thomas went the distance at pitcher for the Blues. He struck out four batters and allowed four hits in his outing.

"I'm very proud of our (pitchers)," Stamper said. "I think the biggest thing for me is making sure that they know that I have confidence in them. Going out there and taking our mound visits, but not putting pressure on them. Just going out there and saying 'Hey, I know you can do this thing.'"

Asotin's 5-0 lead held through three innings. It tacked on two more in the top of the fourth and the Wildcats responded with their sole run of the game in the bottom half of the inning.

The Blues scored six times in the top of the fifth to push their advantage to the eventual final of 13-1. Bunch hit an RBI single to cap off the scoring.

Mt. Spokane, needing three runs to continue the game for at least another inning, went down in order in the bottom half of the fifth and Asotin hit double digits in the win column.

"We just got to stay hot and keep up with our mentality," Kelley said. "If we stay up when we're (doing) good, then I think we'll be good."

Notes

Ells finished the day with five hits and four RBI in seven at-bats. He earned a win for three innings pitched and fanned 75% of the batters he faced (9-of-12). He also stole four bases.

Kelley had three RBI on two hits on top of closing Game 1 out with three strikeouts in two innings pitched.

Bunch finished the day with three hits and four RBI, and Dougan tacked on another four hits.

GAME 1

Mt. Spokane 010 10— 2 3 4

Asotin 230 52—12 12 1

Jaxson Kelly, Landon Bennett (4) and Aaron Shaw; Cody Ells, Colt Kelly (4) and Sam Hall.

Mt. Spokane hits — Angelo Olson 2 (2B), Cameron Van Santen.

Asotin hits — Ells 4 (2B, HR), Morgan Bunch 2, Jacob Dougan 2, Hall (2B), Kelley (2B), Gillis Simpson, Cooper Thomas.

GAME 2

Asotin 500 26—13 11 0

Mt. Spokane 000 10— 1 2 5

Cooper Thomas and Jacob Dougan; Angelo Olson, Aaron Shaw (5) and Ronnie Davis.

Asotin hits — Sam Hall 2, Cody Ells 2, Dougan 2, Thomas 2, Colt Kelley, Morgan Bunch, AJ Olerich.

Mt. Spokane hits — Shaw (2B), Cameron Van Santen.

