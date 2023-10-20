Asmussen | 'Two people you can't trust are weathermen and sportswriters'

CHAMPAIGN — On a jam-packed Thursday, Illinois coach Bret Bielema arrived at the Illini Quarterback Club luncheon a bit later than usual.

He apologized to the sizable crowd at the Holiday Inn. Not that he needed to. His team just upset Maryland to move back into the Big Ten West title race. He is extremely popular in a room full of orange-clad fans.

Bielema dropped some inside info on the Club members, revealing the likely status of starting defensive tackle Keith Randolph Jr. and running back Reggie Love III.

"From an injury standpoint, I don't think we'll probably have Keith or Reggie," Bielema said. "They are right on the cusp of getting cleared. Both of them have played a lot of football, so if they did get cleared, we'd let them play obviously."

Minutes earlier in a media session at the Smith Center, Bielema addressed the status of two of the Illini's top players.

"Still haven't gotten clearance from a football standpoint, so don't know if they'll get cleared before Saturday," Bielema said, "but it's next-man up."

At the luncheon, Bielema explained the minor weather issues his team dealt with Thursday. The forecast had called for seasonable temperatures and no wet stuff. But this is central Illinois, where the weather is, well, unpredictable.

"(The rain) was supposed to get done at 9," Bielema told the crowd. "You trust your weather app. You don't trust weathermen.

"I quickly learned in this profession, the two people you can't trust are weathermen and sportswriters. Nobody ever makes them be right."

I assume he is talking about somebody else.

Bielema gave a detailed account of the practice week and what he wanted his team to accomplish. Rain can keep the team from getting in its best work.

He good-naturedly poked fun at offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., who spent the bulk of his career in warmer Arkansas.

"As soon at it gets south of 50 (degrees), he starts looking at me like, 'Maybe we should go in,'" Bielema said.

No such luck for Lunney on Thursday. The team stayed in the elements for the workout.

"One of the things I've always believed is if you can practice outside and you've got a plan, just do it," Bielema said.

Last Saturday's game at Maryland started in rain, though it stopped during the second half.

"I said to the group, 'This is kind of what we've been preparing for. When it's at its worst, we've got to be at our best. You guys have handled this moment. You'll handle it today,'" Bielema said, "They went out there and did that."

Bielema wore full rain gear during the morning practice. Then, as happens often in the area, the conditions cleared.

"I'm getting my individual workout by watching because I'm dressed from head to toe in my rain suit," Bielema said, "and I'm sweating my (butt) off."

New-look BadgersBielema's connection to Saturday's opponent Wisconsin has barely been mentioned during the week. Yes, he coached the Badgers for seven years, but that is getting to be a long time ago. He left Madison for Arkansas before the 2013 season.

Former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell is now in charge of the Badgers.

"They've kind of put their own brand on what they want Wisconsin football to be," Bielema said. "Defensively, they've kind of blended a little bit of what they've done in the past with some three-down and four-down (linemen) schemes and kind of made it their own."

Fickell has his hands on all parts of the game plan.

"They beat Purdue, something we couldn't do," Bielema said. "For us, this is a Big Ten West game we've got to win."

After this season, Wisconsin won't be a regular on the Illinois schedule. The teams play just twice in a five-year span, one home and one away.

Question timeHost Brian Barnhart, the Voice of the Illini, handed the microphone to the guests Thursday.

Wisconsin is using a new quarterback this week, with Braedyn Locke replacing injured Tanner Mordecai. Locke is a transfer from Mississippi State.

"How are we going to plan on defense?" Bielema was asked.

"We watched him on high school film back when he transferred in," Bielema said. "He's a gifted athlete. Very accurate passer. He threw 30 balls and did a nice job.

"You've got to play the guy that is coming in the game. I do think there is a chance, too, we might see one of the other quarterbacks."

Bielema was also questioned about the decision to try a fourth-down play late in the first half at Maryland. Kaden Feagin scored from the 2-yard line to tie the game at 14.

"Barry said to me, 'Hey Coach, I feel great about this call,'" Bielema said. "Every offensive coach felt very strongly about it."

Bielema praised the work of the freshman running backs, Feagin and Aidan Laughery.

"Couldn't be happier with those two guys," Bielema said.

One guest asked Bielema about Feagin's size. The true freshman running back from Atwood is 6 feet, 3 inches and 250 pounds.

"I've never been a coach who puts heights and parameters on kids," Bielema said.

He then recited his list of 1,000-yard rushers as a college head coach at Wisconsin, Arkansas and Illinois. They range in height from 5-10 to 6-3.

"All of them have been different sizes," Bielema said. "What you do as a skill set is what determines your success."