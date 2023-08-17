Asmussen | Stay tuned to find out Illinois starting quarterback

Aug. 17—I had to ask. It's my job.

Are you closer on picking a quarterback?

Third-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema was not ready to spill. Not yet.

"We're closer because we're getting better every day," Bielema said on Wednesday, with about two and a half weeks before the Illini officially kick off the 2023 season by hosting Toledo on Sept. 2. "There's no doubt in my mind since we started through these first 11 practices, our guys are playing better. Literally, everyone of those guys."

I pressed on.

So,when will you name a starter?

"Same time frame that I've always had. When we're ready to name him, we'll name him," Bielema said. "I think it's important for us to have our guys know who that guy is when we get into game prep. Every day brings some highs and lows for everybody and they're just getting better."

A reminder: The competition is between Mississippi transfer Luke Altmyer, Ball State transfer John Paddock and redshirt freshman Donovan Leary. Kirkland Michaux has also been getting work with the upper units. But it seems to be a three-player battle.

All along, I've been operating with the assumption that Altmyer is the guy. No questions asked. But I haven't seen him throw a pass in a live training camp scrimmage or lead the offense during August workouts.

My assumption might be off.

What has the head coach been seeing?

"Just a really good competition between those top three or four guys," he said. "I've been really impressed watching the growth of them."

Upcoming test

Bielema and the offensive staff will get a better feel for the quarterbacks during Friday night's scrimmage at Memorial Stadium. There will be a chain crew, running clock and Big Ten officials. The only things missing will be the fans and the media.

"We're going to make it as real as it gets," Bielema said. "Our coaches, the guys who will be in the box (on game day) will be in the box. The guys that are on the field are going to be on the field. A really big day for us coming on Friday."

Of course, the coaches won't really know what they have at quarterback until they take the field. Toledo, which won the MAC title last season and posted a 9-5 record, won't be a pushover. If you counting on a 30-point blowout, think again.

And there is nothing the Rockets would like more than to walk into a Big Ten stadium and slip out with an upset victory.

Special guests

Before the scrimmage, Illinois gets a visit from BTN, scheduled for Thursday. Part of the network's exhausting trip across the conference. It will get trickier in 2024, when four West Coast schools join the league.

Might Bielema tell Dave Revsine, Howard Griffith and Gerry DiNardo his quarterback plans?

Doesn't seem likely. My guess is everyone is told at the same time, either at a media gathering or via press release.

Perhaps, it will be done enough ahead of time, so reporters can talk to the pick before Illinois' Week 1 game with Toledo.

With a later start this year than in 2021 and 2022, my expectation is Bielema waits until next week. Before full game preparation is underway but after training camp winds down.

Let's go with next Wednesday or Thursday. I promise to ask every time I get a chance.